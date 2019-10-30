Toronto FC 2, Atlanta United FC 1

Toronto FC 1 1 — 2 Atlanta 1 0 — 1

First half_1, Atlanta, Gressel, 8 (Martinez), 4th minute; 2, Toronto FC, Benezet, 3 (Ciman), 14th.

Second half_3, Toronto FC, DeLeon, 8 (Pozuelo), 78th.

Goalies_Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_Bradley, Toronto FC, 9th; Osorio, Toronto FC, 61st; DeLeon, Toronto FC, 70th.

Advertisement

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Nick Uranga, Jon Freemon. 4th Official_Nima Saghafi.

A_44,055.

___

Lineups

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro (Patrick Mullins, 68th), Laurent Ciman, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow; Nicolas Benezet (Nick DeLeon, 54th), Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Tsubasa Endoh (Richie Laryea, 46th), Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo; .

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Franco Escobar, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Michael Parkhurst (Hector Villalba, 81st), Florentin Pogba; Ezequiel Barco, Julian Gressel, Gonzalo Pity Martinez; Josef Martinez, Darlington Nagbe.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.