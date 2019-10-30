Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Toronto FC 2, Atlanta United FC 1

October 30, 2019 10:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto FC 1 1 2
Atlanta 1 0 1

First half_1, Atlanta, Gressel, 8 (Martinez), 4th minute; 2, Toronto FC, Benezet, 3 (Ciman), 14th.

Second half_3, Toronto FC, DeLeon, 8 (Pozuelo), 78th.

Goalies_Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_Bradley, Toronto FC, 9th; Osorio, Toronto FC, 61st; DeLeon, Toronto FC, 70th.

Advertisement

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Nick Uranga, Jon Freemon. 4th Official_Nima Saghafi.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

A_44,055.

___

Lineups

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro (Patrick Mullins, 68th), Laurent Ciman, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow; Nicolas Benezet (Nick DeLeon, 54th), Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Tsubasa Endoh (Richie Laryea, 46th), Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo; .

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Franco Escobar, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Michael Parkhurst (Hector Villalba, 81st), Florentin Pogba; Ezequiel Barco, Julian Gressel, Gonzalo Pity Martinez; Josef Martinez, Darlington Nagbe.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR