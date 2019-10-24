Listen Live Sports

Toronto FC 2, New York City FC 1

October 24, 2019 1:46 am
 
Toronto FC 0 2 2
New York City FC 0 1 1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Toronto FC, Pozuelo, 13, 47th minute; 2, New York City FC, Tajouri, 6 (Moralez), 69th; 3, Toronto FC, Pozuelo, 14 (penalty kick), 90th.

Goalies_Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver.

Yellow Cards_Ciman, Toronto FC, 21st; Mitrita, New York City FC, 30th; Bradley, Toronto FC, 77th.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Jose Da Silva, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Robert Sibiga.

A_19,829.

___

Lineups

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro, Laurent Ciman, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow (Richie Laryea, 78th); Nicolas Benezet (Patrick Mullins, 71st), Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Tsubasa Endoh (Nick DeLeon, 65th), Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo; .

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, Anton Tinnerholm; Valentin Castellanos, Alexandru Mitrita, Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks (Heber, 60th), Alexander Ring; Ismael Tajouri.

