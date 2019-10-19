Toronto FC 5, D.C. United 1

|D.C. United
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Toronto FC
|1
|0
|4
|—
|5
First half_1, Toronto FC, Delgado, 3, 32nd minute; 3, Toronto FC, Laryea, 2 (DeLeon), 93rd; 4, Toronto FC, Osorio, 6, 95th; 5, Toronto FC, Osorio, 7 (Pozuelo), 103rd; 6, Toronto FC, DeLeon, 7 (Osorio), 105th+2.
Second half_2, D.C. United, Rodriguez, 7 (Brillant), 90th+3.
Extra time_None.
Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz; Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.
Yellow Cards_Osorio, Toronto FC, 40th; Delgado, Toronto FC, 72nd; Morrow, Toronto FC, 102nd; Jara, D.C. United, 109th; Arriola, D.C. United, 112th.
Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Brian Dunn, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Tim Ford.
___
Lineups
D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Joseph Mora (Emmanuel Boateng, 87th); Russell Canouse, Felipe Martins (Ola Kamara, 44th), Junior Moreno, Lucas Rodriguez, Ulises Segura (Luciano Acosta, 78th); Paul Arriola, Wayne Rooney (Leonardo Jara, 106th).
Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro (Drew Moor, 90th+3), Laurent Ciman, Chris Mavinga (Patrick Mullins, 107th), Justin Morrow; Nicolas Benezet (Richie Laryea, 81st), Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Tsubasa Endoh (Nick DeLeon, 73rd), Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo; .
