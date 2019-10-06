Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Toronto FC beats Crew, earns home playoff game

October 6, 2019 7:08 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) — Alejandro Pozuelo scored on a free kick in the 57th minute and Toronto FC beat the Columbus Crew 1-0 on Sunday in the regular-season finale to earn a home game in the first round of the playoffs.

Toronto (13-10-11) leapfrogged the New York Red Bulls and D.C. United to finish fourth in the East via goal difference over D.C. United. Toronto and D.C. United will meet Oct. 19 or 20, with the winner facing New York City FC in the Eastern semifinals.

Pozuelo ended the scoreless deadlock after Jozy Altidore was taken down just outside the penalty box. The Spaniard coolly slotted the ball over the Columbus wall and into the corner of the goal for his 12th goal of the season.

Columbus finished 10-16-8.

