The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Toronto FC scores 4 goals in extra time, beats DC United 5-1

October 19, 2019 9:05 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) — Jonathan Osorio scored twice, Richie Laryea and Nick DeLeon added two more in a four-goal extra-time outburst and Toronto FC beat D.C. United 5-1 on Saturday night in the first round of the playoffs to end Wayne Rooney’s MLS career.

The 33-year-old Rooney is returning to England to join Derby County.

Toronto advanced to play at New York City FC on Wednesday night.

Lucas Rodriguez tied it for D.C. United in the 93rd minute. Toronto then scored in the 93rd, 95th, 103rd and 105th minutes.

Laryea beat Bill Hamid from close range three minutes into extra time after Michael Bradley stole the ball and fed DeLeon. Two minutes later, Drew Moor headed Alejandro Pozuelo’s corner into the goal front and Osorio banged it in. Osorio hammered a volley from just inside the penalty box, and DeLeon, a former D.C. United player, made it 5-1 with a swerving shot from distance.

Marky Delgado opened the scoring for Toronto in the 32nd.

