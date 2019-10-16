Trail Blazers-Jazz, Box

PORTLAND (126)

Hood 3-7 3-3 9, Collins 6-6 0-2 13, Whiteside 2-4 1-2 5, Lillard 8-13 6-6 25, McCollum 11-15 1-2 28, Hezonja 5-8 0-0 12, Hoard 0-0 0-0 0, Tolliver 1-1 2-2 5, Labissiere 3-7 0-0 6, Brown 1-3 1-2 3, Perrantes 0-0 0-0 0, Caupain 2-3 1-2 6, Bazemore 3-8 0-0 8, Simons 3-6 0-0 6, Trent Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 48-83 15-21 126.

UTAH (118)

Bogdanovic 0-9 1-1 1, O’Neale 2-6 2-2 7, Gobert 4-11 5-10 13, Conley 6-13 7-7 20, Mitchell 9-19 5-6 27, Kidd 0-1 0-0 0, Ingles 4-6 0-0 12, Niang 4-5 0-0 11, Green 4-8 0-0 8, Bradley 3-4 1-1 7, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Mudiay 5-8 1-3 12, Oni 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-91 22-30 118.

Portland 38 29 27 32—126 Utah 32 33 21 32—118

3-Point Goals_Portland 15-27 (McCollum 5-7, Lillard 3-4, Hezonja 2-4, Bazemore 2-6, Caupain 1-1, Tolliver 1-1, Collins 1-1, Simons 0-1, Hood 0-2), Utah 14-30 (Ingles 4-5, Mitchell 4-5, Niang 3-3, O’Neale 1-1, Mudiay 1-3, Conley 1-5, Green 0-3, Bogdanovic 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 44 (Whiteside 11), Utah 44 (Gobert 15). Assists_Portland 21 (McCollum, Lillard 4), Utah 17 (Mudiay 6). Total Fouls_Portland 28, Utah 17. Technicals_Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second), Ingles. A_17,513 (18,306).

