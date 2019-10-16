Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Trail Blazers-Jazz, Box

October 16, 2019 11:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
PORTLAND (126)

Hood 3-7 3-3 9, Collins 6-6 0-2 13, Whiteside 2-4 1-2 5, Lillard 8-13 6-6 25, McCollum 11-15 1-2 28, Hezonja 5-8 0-0 12, Hoard 0-0 0-0 0, Tolliver 1-1 2-2 5, Labissiere 3-7 0-0 6, Brown 1-3 1-2 3, Perrantes 0-0 0-0 0, Caupain 2-3 1-2 6, Bazemore 3-8 0-0 8, Simons 3-6 0-0 6, Trent Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 48-83 15-21 126.

UTAH (118)

Bogdanovic 0-9 1-1 1, O’Neale 2-6 2-2 7, Gobert 4-11 5-10 13, Conley 6-13 7-7 20, Mitchell 9-19 5-6 27, Kidd 0-1 0-0 0, Ingles 4-6 0-0 12, Niang 4-5 0-0 11, Green 4-8 0-0 8, Bradley 3-4 1-1 7, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Mudiay 5-8 1-3 12, Oni 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-91 22-30 118.

Portland 38 29 27 32—126
Utah 32 33 21 32—118

3-Point Goals_Portland 15-27 (McCollum 5-7, Lillard 3-4, Hezonja 2-4, Bazemore 2-6, Caupain 1-1, Tolliver 1-1, Collins 1-1, Simons 0-1, Hood 0-2), Utah 14-30 (Ingles 4-5, Mitchell 4-5, Niang 3-3, O’Neale 1-1, Mudiay 1-3, Conley 1-5, Green 0-3, Bogdanovic 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 44 (Whiteside 11), Utah 44 (Gobert 15). Assists_Portland 21 (McCollum, Lillard 4), Utah 17 (Mudiay 6). Total Fouls_Portland 28, Utah 17. Technicals_Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second), Ingles. A_17,513 (18,306).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard trailblazer Mrs. Rosalen Becker celebrates 100th birthday

Today in History

1909: William Taft makes first presidential visit to Mexico