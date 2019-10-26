Trail Blazers-Kings, Box

PORTLAND (122)

Hood 3-8 0-0 8, Collins 2-5 4-4 9, Whiteside 9-10 4-6 22, Lillard 12-20 8-8 35, McCollum 8-18 2-2 19, Hezonja 2-3 1-2 5, Little 0-1 0-0 0, Labissiere 0-1 0-0 0, Tolliver 0-3 0-0 0, Trent Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Bazemore 4-7 0-0 9, Simons 6-9 0-0 15. Totals 46-85 19-22 122.

SACRAMENTO (112)

Barnes 5-10 1-1 13, Bjelica 3-5 2-2 9, Dedmon 3-9 0-0 6, Fox 7-18 11-14 28, Hield 7-18 3-3 21, Ariza 0-4 0-0 0, Swanigan 0-0 0-0 0, Gabriel 0-1 0-0 0, Holmes 4-6 2-2 10, Ferrell 1-1 0-0 2, Joseph 1-3 2-2 5, Bogdanovic 5-11 2-3 16, James 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 37-87 23-27 112.

Portland 25 32 37 28—122 Sacramento 27 30 27 28—112

3-Point Goals_Portland 11-30 (Simons 3-6, Lillard 3-7, Hood 2-4, Collins 1-2, Bazemore 1-3, McCollum 1-4, Hezonja 0-1, Tolliver 0-3), Sacramento 15-37 (Bogdanovic 4-6, Hield 4-11, Fox 3-5, Barnes 2-3, Bjelica 1-2, Joseph 1-2, Gabriel 0-1, Ariza 0-3, Dedmon 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 40 (Whiteside 9), Sacramento 43 (Dedmon 8). Assists_Portland 23 (Collins, Lillard, Bazemore 5), Sacramento 17 (Fox 5). Total Fouls_Portland 23, Sacramento 26. A_17,583 (17,608).

