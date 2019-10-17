Trail Blazers-Nuggets, Box

PORTLAND (104)

Hood 2-6 0-0 4, Tolliver 2-5 0-0 6, Collins 5-12 2-3 13, Simons 5-13 0-0 11, Bazemore 5-8 1-1 13, Hezonja 6-11 3-3 18, Hoard 1-1 0-2 2, Labissiere 4-4 4-6 12, Brown 2-3 4-4 8, Perrantes 0-1 1-2 1, Trent Jr. 2-7 2-2 7, Caupain 1-4 0-0 2, Blevins 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 38-80 17-23 104.

DENVER (110)

Craig 2-5 3-3 7, Millsap 4-5 3-4 13, Jokic 5-8 0-0 11, Murray 1-4 2-2 4, Harris 1-4 1-2 3, Grant 2-6 2-2 7, Vanderbilt 2-6 1-2 5, Cancar 1-1 0-0 3, Hernangomez 2-5 2-2 6, Porter Jr. 1-5 3-4 5, Plumlee 3-4 0-0 7, Zeller 1-2 0-0 2, Morris 5-8 1-4 12, Beasley 2-8 0-0 4, Dozier 4-8 0-0 8, Barton 5-10 2-6 13. Totals 41-89 20-31 110.

Portland 32 23 29 20—104 Denver 28 32 27 23—110

3-Point Goals_Portland 11-31 (Hezonja 3-4, Bazemore 2-4, Tolliver 2-5, Collins 1-2, Blevins 1-3, Simons 1-4, Trent Jr. 1-4, Hood 0-1, Perrantes 0-1, Caupain 0-3), Denver 8-28 (Millsap 2-2, Cancar 1-1, Plumlee 1-1, Grant 1-2, Morris 1-2, Jokic 1-3, Barton 1-4, Murray 0-1, Dozier 0-1, Harris 0-1, Craig 0-2, Beasley 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-3, Hernangomez 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 52 (Collins 11), Denver 46 (Barton 8). Assists_Portland 21 (Hezonja 6), Denver 24 (Murray 6). Total Fouls_Portland 21, Denver 22. A_14,424 (19,520).

