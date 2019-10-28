Trail Blazers-Spurs, Box

PORTLAND (110)

Hood 3-7 4-4 11, Tolliver 1-4 2-2 5, Whiteside 4-9 0-0 8, Lillard 9-28 7-8 28, McCollum 10-22 4-5 27, Hezonja 2-7 2-2 8, Labissiere 4-5 2-4 10, Bazemore 1-9 1-2 3, Simons 5-9 0-0 10. Totals 39-100 22-27 110.

SAN ANTONIO (113)

DeRozan 10-16 7-9 27, Aldridge 6-17 3-4 15, Lyles 0-2 0-0 0, Murray 3-8 1-2 7, Forbes 4-11 4-4 14, Gay 2-4 3-4 8, Poeltl 1-1 0-0 2, Mills 4-8 1-2 12, White 8-11 5-6 21, Belinelli 3-7 0-1 7. Totals 41-85 24-32 113.

Portland 33 18 20 39—110 San Antonio 19 26 37 31—113

3-Point Goals_Portland 10-33 (McCollum 3-6, Lillard 3-10, Hezonja 2-5, Hood 1-4, Tolliver 1-4, Simons 0-1, Bazemore 0-3), San Antonio 7-22 (Mills 3-6, Forbes 2-6, Belinelli 1-3, Gay 1-3, Murray 0-1, Aldridge 0-1, Lyles 0-2). Fouled Out_Bazemore. Rebounds_Portland 49 (Tolliver 10), San Antonio 50 (Lyles 8). Assists_Portland 19 (Lillard 7), San Antonio 25 (Murray 8). Total Fouls_Portland 27, San Antonio 19. A_18,083 (18,581).

