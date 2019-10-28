Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Trail Blazers-Spurs, Box

October 28, 2019 11:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
PORTLAND (110)

Hood 3-7 4-4 11, Tolliver 1-4 2-2 5, Whiteside 4-9 0-0 8, Lillard 9-28 7-8 28, McCollum 10-22 4-5 27, Hezonja 2-7 2-2 8, Labissiere 4-5 2-4 10, Bazemore 1-9 1-2 3, Simons 5-9 0-0 10. Totals 39-100 22-27 110.

SAN ANTONIO (113)

DeRozan 10-16 7-9 27, Aldridge 6-17 3-4 15, Lyles 0-2 0-0 0, Murray 3-8 1-2 7, Forbes 4-11 4-4 14, Gay 2-4 3-4 8, Poeltl 1-1 0-0 2, Mills 4-8 1-2 12, White 8-11 5-6 21, Belinelli 3-7 0-1 7. Totals 41-85 24-32 113.

Portland 33 18 20 39—110
San Antonio 19 26 37 31—113

3-Point Goals_Portland 10-33 (McCollum 3-6, Lillard 3-10, Hezonja 2-5, Hood 1-4, Tolliver 1-4, Simons 0-1, Bazemore 0-3), San Antonio 7-22 (Mills 3-6, Forbes 2-6, Belinelli 1-3, Gay 1-3, Murray 0-1, Aldridge 0-1, Lyles 0-2). Fouled Out_Bazemore. Rebounds_Portland 49 (Tolliver 10), San Antonio 50 (Lyles 8). Assists_Portland 19 (Lillard 7), San Antonio 25 (Murray 8). Total Fouls_Portland 27, San Antonio 19. A_18,083 (18,581).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 ArkCase 101: Basic Training on ArkCase...
10|28 U.S. EEOC Executive Leadership Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines practice drill sequences ahead of upcoming wreath laying ceremony

Today in History

1998: President Clinton signs Digital Millennium Copyright Act into law