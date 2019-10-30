Trail Blazers-Thunder, Box

PORTLAND (102)

Hood 3-10 1-2 9, Tolliver 2-5 0-0 6, Whiteside 4-9 4-6 12, Lillard 7-19 5-6 23, McCollum 7-22 3-4 22, Hezonja 1-1 0-0 2, Labissiere 2-5 3-4 7, Simons 3-6 0-0 7, Bazemore 5-9 1-2 14, Trent Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-86 17-24 102.

OKLAHOMA CITY (99)

Ferguson 1-4 0-0 2, Gallinari 5-15 2-2 15, Noel 6-7 3-4 15, Paul 5-10 10-11 21, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-13 7-10 13, Bazley 0-0 0-0 0, Muscala 2-9 0-0 4, Schroder 6-17 5-6 17, Diallo 5-9 2-4 12. Totals 33-84 29-37 99.

Portland 24 25 19 34—102 Oklahoma City 17 27 25 30— 99

3-Point Goals_Portland 17-35 (McCollum 5-10, Lillard 4-9, Bazemore 3-4, Tolliver 2-4, Hood 2-5, Simons 1-3), Oklahoma City 4-27 (Gallinari 3-9, Paul 1-4, Ferguson 0-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2, Schroder 0-4, Muscala 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 49 (Whiteside 12), Oklahoma City 55 (Noel 14). Assists_Portland 19 (Lillard 13), Oklahoma City 15 (Paul 5). Total Fouls_Portland 30, Oklahoma City 21. Technicals_Oklahoma City coach Thunder (Defensive three second). A_18,203 (18,203).

