The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Trout, Verlander, Yates win Baseball Digest awards

October 3, 2019 12:25 pm
 
1 min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Trout has been chosen major league player of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay.

The star outfielder from the Los Angeles Angels edged Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger by two points in voting by a 17-member panel of baseball writers, broadcasters, former players and executives.

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander was selected pitcher of the year and San Diego Padres closer Kirby Yates got picked as the top reliever.

The awards were announced Thursday. Trout also won in 2014.

Trout set a career high with 45 home runs even the two-time AL MVP didn’t play after Sept. 7 because of a foot injury. He batted .291 with 104 RBIs and ranked second in the majors with a 1.083 OPS.

Verlander, also a two-time winner, led the big leagues with 21 wins and 223 innings pitched. He was second in the American League with 300 strikeouts and a 2.58 ERA. The right-hander tossed his third career no-hitter and became the 18th pitcher to reach 3,000 strikeouts.

Astros teammate Gerrit Cole finished a distant second.

Yates had the most saves in the majors, converting 41 of 44 chances and compiling a 1.19 ERA that was the lowest among all relievers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

