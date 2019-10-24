Listen Live Sports

Trump gives Presidential Medal of Freedom to racing’s Penske

October 24, 2019 5:12 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has awarded one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to Roger Penske, a businessman and founder of one of the world’s most successful motorsports teams.

Penske received the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday during a White House ceremony. The president says Penske is a “giant of American industry.”

Penske built a car dealership into the Penske Corp. He began Roger Penske Racing in 1966. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have scored hundreds of racing victories over the years, including 18 Indianapolis 500 wins.

Trump has focused mostly on sports stars this year when presenting the Medal of Freedom, which is given to people who have made special contributions to the national interests of the United States, its culture or world peace.

