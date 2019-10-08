Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived F Ray Spalding.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed S Tony Jefferson on IR. Signed DT Jihad Ward.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Wyatt Ray to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived/injured CB Trevor Williams.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Robert Davis to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released QB Taryn Christion from the practice squad. Signed LB Robert Spillane to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Johnathan Boone from the practice roster. Signed CB Jalen Allison, LB John Vogeler and DL Nathan Brisson-Fast to the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned LW Ryan Kuffner and D Oliwer Kaski to Grand Rapids (AHL). Activated LW Andreas Athanasiou from IR.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Loaned D Nick Ebert to Hartford (AHL). Reassigned D Brandon Crawley to Maine (ECHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Belleville D Hubert Labrie and Springfield F Paul Thompson two games.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Miles Robinson to a multiyear contract extension through the 2023 season.

COLLEGE

SAINT ANSELM — Named Sagemarie George NCAA compliance coordinator/team travel specialist. Promoted Meg Pfalzgraf, Jill Gagnon and Carolyn King-Robitaille to assistant athletic directors.

