Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived F Ray Spalding. Signed G Jordan Sibert.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released P Ryan Winslow. Claimed CB Trevor Williams off waivers from the L.A. Chargers. Re-signed RB Justin Davis to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed S Johnathan Cyprien on IR. Waived TE Carson Meier from the practice squad. Re-signed OL John Wetzel. Signed CB D.J. White from Philadelphia’s practice squad and P Sam Irwin-Hill to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed S Tony Jefferson on IR. Signed DT Jihad Ward.

BUFFALO BILLS — Traded WR Zay Jones to Oakland for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick. Released RB Byron Marshall from the practice squad. Signed RB Senorise Perry. Signed DE Wyatt Ray to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Ethan Wolf to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived/injured CB Trevor Williams.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Robert Davis to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released QB Taryn Christion from the practice squad. Signed LB Robert Spillane to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived C Hronnis Grasu from the active roster and WR Papi White from the practice squad. Agreed to terms with K Cody Parkey and RB Rod Smith. Signed RB Dayln Dawkins from the practice squad and OL Daniel Munyer and David Quessenberry to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released DB Deion Harris and LB Chris Odom from the practice squad. Signed G Malcolm Bunche and LB Cassanova McKinzy to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Johnathan Boone from the practice roster. Signed CB Jalen Allison, LB John Vogeler and DL Nathan Brisson-Fast to the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned LW Ryan Kuffner and D Oliwer Kaski to Grand Rapids (AHL). Activated LW Andreas Athanasiou from IR.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Loaned D Nick Ebert to Hartford (AHL). Reassigned D Brandon Crawley to Maine (ECHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed F Patrick Marleau to a one-year contract.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Belleville D Hubert Labrie and Springfield F Paul Thompson two games.

HORSE RACING

Kentucky Horse Race Commission has approved the sale of Turfway Park to Churchill Downs.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Miles Robinson to a multiyear contract extension through the 2023 season.

National Woman’s Soccer League

NWSL — Issued a one-game suspension to Reign FC player Beverly Yanez for unsportsmanlike conduct during the 48th minute of the Sunday, September 29, 2019 match against Portland Thorns.

COLLEGE

HOFSTRA — Named Tim McGowan assistant men’s and women’s cross country/track coach.

SAINT ANSELM — Named Sagemarie George NCAA compliance coordinator/team travel specialist. Promoted Meg Pfalzgraf, Jill Gagnon and Carolyn King-Robitaille to assistant athletic directors.

