Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived G David Stockton. Signed G Reggie Hearn.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived G Dusty Hannahs. Signed G Ahmad Caver.

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Traded the returning rights to G Paul Watson and a third-round draft pick to Raptors 905 for the returning rights to G JJ Moore and a first-round draft pick.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived WR Ray-Ray McCloud. Released WR Tyron Johnson from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DT Akiem Hicks on IR. Signed OL Alex Bars from the practice squad and LB Fadol Brown to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DE Kerry Wynn on IR. Claimed OL Fred Johnson off waivers from Pittsburgh.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded OL Austin Corbett to the Los Angeles Rams for an undisclosed 2021 draft pick.

DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Tom Kennedy. Signed DT John Atkins from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released DT Braxton Hoyett from the practice squad. signed WR Gehrig Dieter to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Traded CB Marcus Peters to Baltimore for LB Kenny Young and an undisclosed 2020 draft pick.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released CB Johnson Bademosi.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Davion Davis to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed TE Ben Watson. Signed TE Eric Tomlinson. Signed OL Tyler Gauthier and WR Devin Ross to the practice squad. Released QB Cody Kessler. Released K Younghoe Koo and TE Jason Vander Laan from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Jon Hillman to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DB Blake Countess. Waived CB Arthur Maulet. Signed OL Corbin Kaufusi to the practice squad,

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released RB Damarea Crockett. Signed RB James Butler and WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released LB Zach Brown. Waived CB Ryan Lewis. Signed RB De’Angelo Henderson to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed DE Stephon Tuitt on IR. Signed DE L.T. Walton. Signed RB Tony Brooks-James and OL Christian DiLauro to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Nigel Harris to the practice squad. Released LB Ukeme Eligwe from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed TE Jerome Cunningham on IR. Signed FB Michael Burton. Terminated the practice squad contracts of TE Drew Belcher and OT Victor Salako. Signed TE Wes Saxton to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned C Isac Lundestrom to San Diego (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned Fs Nick Caamano, and Joel L’Esperance to Texas (AHL). Recalled F Denis Gurianov from Texas.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned RW Evgeny Svechnikov to Grand Rapids (AHL). Activated C Frans Nielsen and D Trevor Daley from injured reserve.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Ontario D Chaz Reddekopp one game.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled D Adam Smith from Florida (ECHL). Assigned D Brandon Fortunato to Florida.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined FC Cincinnati M Joseph-Claude Gyau an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner after receiving his red card during an Oct. 6 match against D.C. United. Fined New York City FC M Valentin Castellanos an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment during an Oct. 6 match against Philadelphia.

COLLEGE

OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Barry Hinson men’s basketball analyst.

SHENANDOAH — Named Tim McGuire wrestling coach.

