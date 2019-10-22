Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned RHP Bryan Abreu to the minor leagues. Added RHP Chris Devenski to the active roster.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Brian Barber director of amateur scouting.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned C Spencer Kieboom outright to Fresno (PCL).

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Received INF Andy DeJesus from the Gary SouthShore RailCats of the American Association for a player to be named later.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES— Signed RHP Carlos Polanco to a contract extension.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Taylor Sugg. Traded 2B Aaron Hill to the Gateway Grizzlies.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Promoted G League official Jenna Schroeder to the full-time NBA officiating staff.

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Max Strus to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Ramik Wilson

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DL Brent Urban. Waived DL Jonathan Harris.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DE Anthony Zettel. Activated OT Cordy Glenn from the suspended list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released RB Elijah McGuire from the practice squad. Signed LB Montrel Meander to the practice squad and DT Eli Ankou from Jacksonville’s practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Traded WR Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2020 third- and fourth-round draft picks and a 2021 fifth-round pick.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Malcolm Smith. Placed TE Geoff Swaim and LB D.J. Alexander on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Terminated the contract of DT Terrell McClain. Signed DT Mike Pennel.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released CB Marcus Sherels.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Acquired WR Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons for a 2020 second-round draft pick.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Deone Bucannon. Signed LB Devante Downs from the practice squad. Waived LB Tuzar Skipper and TE Garrett Dickerson.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released CB Orlando Scandrick and DT Akeem Spence. Signed DT Albert Huggins from Houston’s practice squad and DT Anthony Rush from Oakland’s practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Acquired DB Qudre Diggs from the Detroit Lions for a 2020 fifth-round pick. Placed RB Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed DL Matt Dickerson. Waived LB Derick Roberson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Placed F David Krecji on IR.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Oliver Kylington from Stockton (AHL). Assigned F Alan Quine to Stockton.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Rhett Gardner and D Joel Hanley to Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Alex Biega to Grand Rapids (AHL). Placed LW Adam Erne on IR, retroactive to Friday. Activated D Jonathan Ericsson from IR. Recalled RW Evgeny Svechnikov from Grand Rapids.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Colorado F A.J. Greer six games, Milwaukee D Jarred Tinordi three games, Laval F Michael McCarron two games and Grand Rapids Givani Smith one game.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned F Troy Loggins to Toledo (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed F Chris Wondolowski.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Awarded a expansion franchise to Louisville, Ky. to begin play in 2021.

COLLEGE

NYU — Named Christopher Sandoli men’s and women’s assistant track and field coach.

