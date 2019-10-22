Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned RHP Bryan Abreu to the minor leagues. Added RHP Chris Devenski to the active roster.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Brian Barber director of amateur scouting.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned C Spencer Kieboom outright to Fresno (PCL).
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Received INF Andy DeJesus from the Gary SouthShore RailCats of the American Association for a player to be named later.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES— Signed RHP Carlos Polanco to a contract extension.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Taylor Sugg. Traded 2B Aaron Hill to the Gateway Grizzlies.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Promoted G League official Jenna Schroeder to the full-time NBA officiating staff.
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Max Strus to a two-way contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Ramik Wilson
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DL Brent Urban. Waived DL Jonathan Harris.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DE Anthony Zettel. Activated OT Cordy Glenn from the suspended list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released RB Elijah McGuire from the practice squad. Signed LB Montrel Meander to the practice squad and DT Eli Ankou from Jacksonville’s practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Traded WR Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2020 third- and fourth-round draft picks and a 2021 fifth-round pick.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Malcolm Smith. Placed TE Geoff Swaim and LB D.J. Alexander on injured reserve.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Terminated the contract of DT Terrell McClain. Signed DT Mike Pennel.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released CB Marcus Sherels.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Acquired WR Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons for a 2020 second-round draft pick.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Deone Bucannon. Signed LB Devante Downs from the practice squad. Waived LB Tuzar Skipper and TE Garrett Dickerson.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released CB Orlando Scandrick and DT Akeem Spence. Signed DT Albert Huggins from Houston’s practice squad and DT Anthony Rush from Oakland’s practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Acquired DB Qudre Diggs from the Detroit Lions for a 2020 fifth-round pick. Placed RB Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed DL Matt Dickerson. Waived LB Derick Roberson.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Placed F David Krecji on IR.
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Oliver Kylington from Stockton (AHL). Assigned F Alan Quine to Stockton.
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Rhett Gardner and D Joel Hanley to Texas (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Alex Biega to Grand Rapids (AHL). Placed LW Adam Erne on IR, retroactive to Friday. Activated D Jonathan Ericsson from IR. Recalled RW Evgeny Svechnikov from Grand Rapids.
AHL — Suspended Colorado F A.J. Greer six games, Milwaukee D Jarred Tinordi three games, Laval F Michael McCarron two games and Grand Rapids Givani Smith one game.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned F Troy Loggins to Toledo (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed F Chris Wondolowski.
|National Women’s Soccer League
NWSL — Awarded a expansion franchise to Louisville, Ky. to begin play in 2021.
NYU — Named Christopher Sandoli men’s and women’s assistant track and field coach.
