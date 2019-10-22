Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

October 22, 2019 6:54 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned RHP Bryan Abreu to the minor leagues. Added RHP Chris Devenski to the active roster.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Brian Barber director of amateur scouting.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned C Spencer Kieboom outright to Fresno (PCL).

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Received INF Andy DeJesus from the Gary SouthShore RailCats of the American Association for a player to be named later.

Advertisement

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES— Signed RHP Carlos Polanco to a contract extension.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Taylor Sugg. Traded 2B Aaron Hill to the Gateway Grizzlies.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Associaton

NBA — Promoted G League official Jenna Schroeder to the full-time NBA officiating staff.

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Max Strus to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Ramik Wilson

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DL Brent Urban. Waived DL Jonathan Harris.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DE Anthony Zettel. Activated OT Cordy Glenn from the suspended list.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released RB Elijah McGuire from the practice squad. Signed LB Montrel Meander to the practice squad and DT Eli Ankou from Jacksonville’s practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Traded WR Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2020 third- and fourth-round draft picks and a 2021 fifth-round pick.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Malcolm Smith. Placed TE Geoff Swaim and LB D.J. Alexander on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Terminated the contract of DT Terrell McClain. Signed DT Mike Pennel.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released CB Marcus Sherels.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Acquired WR Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons for a 2020 second-round draft pick.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Deone Bucannon. Signed LB Devante Downs from the practice squad. Waived LB Tuzar Skipper and TE Garrett Dickerson.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released CB Orlando Scandrick and DT Akeem Spence. Signed DT Albert Huggins from Houston’s practice squad and DT Anthony Rush from Oakland’s practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Acquired DB Qudre Diggs from the Detroit Lions for a 2020 fifth-round pick. Placed RB Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed DL Matt Dickerson. Waived LB Derick Roberson.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Placed F David Krecji on IR.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Oliver Kylington from Stockton (AHL). Assigned F Alan Quine to Stockton.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Rhett Gardner and D Joel Hanley to Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Alex Biega to Grand Rapids (AHL). Placed LW Adam Erne on IR, retroactive to Friday. Activated D Jonathan Ericsson from IR. Recalled RW Evgeny Svechnikov from Grand Rapids.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Colorado F A.J. Greer six games, Milwaukee D Jarred Tinordi three games, Laval F Michael McCarron two games and Grand Rapids Givani Smith one game.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned F Troy Loggins to Toledo (ECHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed F Chris Wondolowski.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Awarded a expansion franchise to Louisville, Ky. to begin play in 2021.

COLLEGE

NYU — Named Christopher Sandoli men’s and women’s assistant track and field coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Blue Angels fly in formation with the B-29 Superfortress “Doc”

Today in History

1981: Professional air traffic controllers union is decertified