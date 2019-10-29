Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned LHP Miguel Del Pozo, RHP Nick Tropeano and 3B Kaleb Cowart outright to Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Assigned 2B Ronald Torreyes and OFs Ian Miller and Ryan LaMarre outright to Rochester (IL). Claimed RHP Matt Wisler off waivers from Seattle.

SEATTLE MARINERS — INF Ryon Healy and OF Keon Broxton declined outright assignment to become free agents.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated RHP Ryan Dull for assignment. Claimed RHP Anthony Bass off waivers from Seattle.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MIAMI HEAT — Reinstated G Dion Waiters from suspension.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Promoted Alex McKechnie to vice president/player health and performance.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Assigned Gs Justin Robinson and Admiral Schofield to Capital City (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released PK Matt Bryant. Waived CB D.J. White and QB Danny Etling. Signed PK Younghoe Koo.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released LB Nate Hall. Signed LB Del’Shawn Phillips to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed WR Braxton Miller on practice squad IR. Signed WR Quadree Henderson to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB Fadol Brown on practice squad IR. Signed LB James Vaughters to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed WR Marqise Lee on IR. Released RB Alfred Blue from the injured list. Signed CB Tae Hayes from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Traded CB Aqib Talib and a fifth-round draft pick to Miami for an undisclosed future draft pick.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed CB Xavien Howard on IR. Activated DT Robert Nkemdiche from the PUP list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released PK Mike Nugent and TE Eric Tomlinson from the active roster and OL Aaron Monteiro from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Traded DL Leonard Williams to the N.Y. Giants for a 2020 third-round and a 2021 fifth-round draft picks.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived LB Justin Phillips. Signed LB Brandon Marshall.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DT Bruce Hector. Signed TE Scott Orndoff to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Placed LW Justikn Abdelkader on IR, retroactive to Oct. 23. Recalled D Joe Hicketts from Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Carl Grundstrom from Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Roman Josi to an eight-year contract. Recalled F Colin Blackwell from Milwaukee (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Loaned F Yanick Turcotte to Worcester (ECHL). Recalled D Mike Cornell from Worcester.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Assigned D Adam Smith to Florida (ECHL).

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Jerome Thompson to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

DALLAS — Exercised 2020 contract options on FC Dallas has exercised the 2020 contract options on Fs Dominique Badji, Jesús Ferreira and Bryan Reynolds; Ms Michael Barrios and Jacori Hayes; Ds Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges and Callum Montgomery; and Gs Jimmy Maurer and Kyle Zobeck. Did not exercise optioned on F Cristian Colmán, M Edwin Gyasi and D Moises Hernandez.

LA GALAXY — M Chris Pontius announced his retirement.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed Ds Ike Opara and Michael Boxall to multi-year contracts.

