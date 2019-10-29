Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned LHP Miguel Del Pozo, RHP Nick Tropeano and 3B Kaleb Cowart outright to Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Exercised 2020 option on DH Nelson Cruz. Assigned 2B Ronald Torreyes and OFs Ian Miller and Ryan LaMarre outright to Rochester (IL). Claimed RHP Matt Wisler off waivers from Seattle.

SEATTLE MARINERS — INF Ryon Healy and OF Keon Broxton declined outright assignment to become free agents.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated RHP Ryan Dull for assignment. Claimed RHP Anthony Bass off waivers from Seattle.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MIAMI HEAT — Reinstated G Dion Waiters from suspension.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Promoted Alex McKechnie to vice president/player health and performance.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Assigned Gs Justin Robinson and Admiral Schofield to Capital City (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released PK Matt Bryant. Waived CB D.J. White and QB Danny Etling. Signed PK Younghoe Koo.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released LB Nate Hall. Signed LB Del’Shawn Phillips to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed WR Braxton Miller on practice squad IR. Signed WR Quadree Henderson to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB Fadol Brown on practice squad IR. Signed LB James Vaughters to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released TE Evan Baylis and WR Darrius Shepherd. Signed CB Tremon Smith from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed WR Marqise Lee on IR. Released RB Alfred Blue from the injured list. Signed CB Tae Hayes from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Traded CB Aqib Talib and a fifth-round draft pick to Miami for an undisclosed future draft pick.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed CB Xavien Howard on IR. Activated DT Robert Nkemdiche from the PUP list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released PK Mike Nugent and TE Eric Tomlinson from the active roster and OL Aaron Monteiro from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Traded DL Leonard Williams to the N.Y. Giants for a 2020 third-round and a 2021 fifth-round draft picks.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived LB Justin Phillips. Signed LB Brandon Marshall.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DT Bruce Hector. Signed TE Scott Orndoff to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Placed LW Justikn Abdelkader on IR, retroactive to Oct. 23. Assigned RW Evgeny Svechnikov to Grand Rapids (AHL). Activated LW Adam Erne from IR. Recalled D Joe Hicketts from Grand Rapids.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Carl Grundstrom from Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Roman Josi to an eight-year contract. Recalled F Colin Blackwell from Milwaukee (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Loaned F Yanick Turcotte to Worcester (ECHL). Recalled D Mike Cornell from Worcester.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Assigned D Adam Smith to Florida (ECHL).

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Jerome Thompson to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

DALLAS — Exercised 2020 contract options on FC Dallas has exercised the 2020 contract options on Fs Dominique Badji, Jesús Ferreira and Bryan Reynolds; Ms Michael Barrios and Jacori Hayes; Ds Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges and Callum Montgomery; and Gs Jimmy Maurer and Kyle Zobeck. Did not exercise optioned on F Cristian Colmán, M Edwin Gyasi and D Moises Hernandez.

LA GALAXY — M Chris Pontius announced his retirement.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed Ds Ike Opara and Michael Boxall to multi-year contracts.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed MF Sebastián Blanco to a multi-year contract extension.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired MF Judson from Brazil’s Tombense and signed him to a multi-year contract using Targeted Allocation Money.

