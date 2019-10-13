Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Turkish gymnast’s salute could prompt rule change

October 13, 2019 6:42 am
 
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — The International Gymnastics Federation is considering new regulations on gymnasts’ behavior on the podium after a Turkish medalist gave a military-style salute.

Ibrahim Colak gave the salute after winning gold on the rings at the world championships on Saturday. That came amid a Turkish military offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.

The FIG’s general secretary Nicolas Buompane says “it’s maybe bad timing right now, due to the current situation in the world with Turkey and Syria.”

Buompane adds that the FIG will discuss “if we should prevent things like this,” adding that “it’s time now to have a look at this and try to decide, to come up with a solution. Either we allow or we don’t.”

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

