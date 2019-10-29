Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Twins claim RHP Matt Wisler off waivers from Mariners

October 29, 2019 4:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have claimed right-handed pitcher Matt Wisler off waivers from Seattle.

The Twins announced the move on Tuesday.

Wisler appeared in a combined 44 games this season for San Diego and Seattle, making eight starts for the Mariners. He had 16 walks and 63 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings, with a 5.61 ERA. The 27-year-old Wisler will join his fifth major league team in three seasons. He was a seventh-round draft pick by the Padres in 2011.

The Twins had success with a waiver claim a year ago, adding first baseman C.J. Cron after he was let go by the Tampa Bay Rays. Cron hit 25 homers with 78 RBIs in 125 games.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 ArkCase 101: Basic Training on ArkCase...
10|28 U.S. EEOC Executive Leadership Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1991: Galileo becomes first spacecraft to visit asteroid