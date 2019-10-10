Listen Live Sports

Typhoon could affect Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka

October 10, 2019 3:22 am
 
SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — The powerful typhoon that is heading for Japan’s main island this weekend could impact on the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix.

Typhoon Hagibis is expected to hit western and eastern Japan between Saturday and Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. It has urged people to take precautions with the storm approaching.

“The FIA, Formula 1, Suzuka Circuit and the Japanese Automobile Federation are closely monitoring Typhoon Hagibis and its potential impact on the 2019 FIA Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix,” organizers said Thursday in a statement.

“Every effort is being made to minimize disruption to the Formula 1 timetable, however the safety of the fans, competitors and everyone at the Suzuka Circuit remains the top priority.”

The Japanese Grand Prix weekend has been affected by extreme weather before, most recently in 2014 when heavy rain fell during the race. Meanwhile, in 2004 and in 2010, qualifying was postponed and held on Sunday morning because of bad weather.

The Pacific side of western and eastern Japan may see torrential rains from Friday until the typhoon passes, and the agency warned of floods caused by the high waves and tides.

Monday is also a national holiday in Japan meaning Sunday’s race could potentially be pushed back a day.

Practice for the Japanese GP is scheduled for Friday with qualifying set for Saturday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

