Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
UCI bans 2 cyclists linked to doping ring case

October 9, 2019 10:56 am
 
AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Cycling Union has imposed two-year bans on two Slovenians who were involved in an international doping ring.

The UCI says Kristijan Koren and Borut Bozic were investigated “based on information received from the law enforcement authorities of Austria.”

Austrian and German authorities have worked on Operation Aderlass to investigate blood transfusions in several Olympic sports.

Koren and Bozic had been provisionally suspended during the Giro d’Italia in May when both were with the Bahrain-Merida team.

The 32-year-old Koren was a rider and Bozic was a sports director.

The UCI says Koren’s doping violations dated to 2011-12 and Bozic’s in 2012. Their cases were “resolved via an acceptance of consequences.”

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

