UEFA punishes Slovakian club for fan racism in Europa League

October 9, 2019 11:24 am
 
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has ordered Slovan Bratislava to play a Europa League game against Wolverhampton in an empty stadium as punishment for fans’ racism.

UEFA says its appeals panel dismissed the Slovakian club’s challenge against the one-game stadium closure, which is punishment for fans making racist chants and a banner at a playoff game in August, against PAOK of Greece.

The closure will apply when Wolves visits on Oct. 24.

UEFA also fined Slovan 50,000 euros ($54,900), plus 41,750 euros ($45,800) for other charges including fan disorder.

In a separate disciplinary ruling Wednesday, UEFA closed a case against Olympiakos for an alleged racist banner in a Champions League game at Red Star Belgrade this month.

The appeals committee also reduced a five-game ban imposed on AC Milan forward Ante Rebic for incidents of rough play and insulting a match official while playing for Eintracht Frankfurt in August.

UEFA says Rebic’s ban in European competitions is now three games, plus a fourth suspended for a two-year probationary period.

