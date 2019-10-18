Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UEFA seeks advice on how to improve match-fixing prosecution

October 18, 2019 11:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Aiming to better fight match-fixing in soccer, UEFA wants a partner to advise how to work better with police and prosecutors.

UEFA says it set an Oct. 28 deadline for expressions of interest to provide a feasibility study “to examine ways to enhance football’s capacity to investigate and prosecute match-fixing cases.”

UEFA acknowledges “the problem of match-fixing has increased in recent years and … the capacity of UEFA and other sports bodies to fight it has not grown in line with the threat.”

In its most significant recent case, UEFA banned Skenderbeu from the Champions League for 10 years. That in-house investigation was hampered by lack of help from Albanian authorities.

Advertisement

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says “the most important thing is cooperation with governments.”

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

UEFA wants to pick an agency or company in December with expertise working in the “law enforcement, legal, economics, political” fields.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|17 AvengerCon IV
10|18 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska