The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Ulmo comes through with late FG, Mocs beat Bucs 16-13

October 17, 2019 11:03 pm
 
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Victor Ulmo gave Chattanooga the lead on a 30-yard field goal with 14 seconds left and the Mocs stayed undefeated in Southern Conference play with a 16-13 win over East Tennessee State on Thursday night.

Ulmo missed his first three field goal attempts and an extra point attempt. Two of his missed field goals came in the fourth quarter when they would have broken the 13-all tie for the Mocs (4-3, 3-0).

Ailym Ford rushed 31 times for 200 yards and two TDs for Chattanooga. Ford opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 6-yard run and tied it at 13-all with a 14-yard run in the third. Ulmo missed the extra point on the second touchdown.

The Buccaneers (2-5, 0-4) scored all their points in the second quarter. Will Huzzie connected with Trey Mitchell for a 32-yard pass and Tyler Keltner kicked field goals from 29 and 43 yards to make it 13-7.

Quay Holmes ran for 81 yards and Huzzie caught six passes for 75 yards for East Tennessee State.

