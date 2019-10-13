Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

United-Clippers, Box

October 13, 2019 5:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
MELBOURNE (100)

McCarron 2-6 2-2 8, Lual-Acuil Jr 4-6 0-0 9, Long 7-12 2-2 17, Trimble 8-18 4-5 22, Goulding 7-21 1-1 16, Brown 1-5 1-2 3, Stith 1-1 0-0 3, Smith-Milner 1-5 5-6 8, Miller 2-4 0-0 5, Ili 2-5 0-0 5, Pledger 2-6 0-0 4, Short 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-89 15-18 100.

L.A. CLIPPERS (118)

Robinson 4-11 5-6 15, Green 0-4 1-2 1, Zubac 3-4 4-4 10, Beverley 4-9 1-1 11, Shamet 3-7 0-0 7, Harkless 2-4 0-0 4, Grantham 0-1 0-0 0, Kabengele 1-2 0-0 2, Patterson 4-4 0-0 10, Motley 2-2 0-0 4, Harrell 8-14 6-9 22, Walton Jr. 6-9 1-2 14, Coffey 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 4-12 8-9 16. Totals 42-84 26-33 118.

Melbourne 24 27 20 29—100
L.A. Clippers 18 29 43 28—118

3-Point Goals_Melbourne 11-34 (McCarron 2-4, Trimble 2-4, Stith 1-1, Miller 1-1, Lual-Acuil Jr 1-2, Ili 1-3, Smith-Milner 1-4, Long 1-4, Goulding 1-9, Brown 0-2), L.A. Clippers 8-32 (Patterson 2-2, Robinson 2-5, Beverley 2-6, Walton Jr. 1-3, Shamet 1-5, Kabengele 0-1, Grantham 0-1, Harrell 0-1, Green 0-3, Williams 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Melbourne 42 (Long 9), L.A. Clippers 38 (Zubac 8). Assists_Melbourne 21 (Trimble 6), L.A. Clippers 23 (Williams 7). Total Fouls_Melbourne 26, L.A. Clippers 16. Technicals_Green. A_10,181 (18,997).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched