United-Clippers, Box

MELBOURNE (100)

McCarron 2-6 2-2 8, Lual-Acuil Jr 4-6 0-0 9, Long 7-12 2-2 17, Trimble 8-18 4-5 22, Goulding 7-21 1-1 16, Brown 1-5 1-2 3, Stith 1-1 0-0 3, Smith-Milner 1-5 5-6 8, Miller 2-4 0-0 5, Ili 2-5 0-0 5, Pledger 2-6 0-0 4, Short 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-89 15-18 100.

L.A. CLIPPERS (118)

Robinson 4-11 5-6 15, Green 0-4 1-2 1, Zubac 3-4 4-4 10, Beverley 4-9 1-1 11, Shamet 3-7 0-0 7, Harkless 2-4 0-0 4, Grantham 0-1 0-0 0, Kabengele 1-2 0-0 2, Patterson 4-4 0-0 10, Motley 2-2 0-0 4, Harrell 8-14 6-9 22, Walton Jr. 6-9 1-2 14, Coffey 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 4-12 8-9 16. Totals 42-84 26-33 118.

Melbourne 24 27 20 29—100 L.A. Clippers 18 29 43 28—118

3-Point Goals_Melbourne 11-34 (McCarron 2-4, Trimble 2-4, Stith 1-1, Miller 1-1, Lual-Acuil Jr 1-2, Ili 1-3, Smith-Milner 1-4, Long 1-4, Goulding 1-9, Brown 0-2), L.A. Clippers 8-32 (Patterson 2-2, Robinson 2-5, Beverley 2-6, Walton Jr. 1-3, Shamet 1-5, Kabengele 0-1, Grantham 0-1, Harrell 0-1, Green 0-3, Williams 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Melbourne 42 (Long 9), L.A. Clippers 38 (Zubac 8). Assists_Melbourne 21 (Trimble 6), L.A. Clippers 23 (Williams 7). Total Fouls_Melbourne 26, L.A. Clippers 16. Technicals_Green. A_10,181 (18,997).

