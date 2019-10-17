United-Kings, Box

MELBOURNE (110)

McCarron 2-9 0-0 5, Lual-Acuil Jr 5-10 1-1 12, Long 5-14 5-7 15, Trimble 6-13 7-8 20, Goulding 9-16 0-0 25, Brown 2-3 0-0 5, Stith 2-7 4-4 8, Pledger 5-8 0-0 10, Smith-Milner 1-6 3-5 6, Short 0-1 0-0 0, Ili 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 38-90 22-27 110.

SACRAMENTO (124)

Barnes 8-13 2-2 18, Bagley III 12-17 6-10 30, Holmes 1-2 0-2 2, Ferrell 7-11 5-5 24, Hield 5-10 1-1 14, Bjelica 3-5 0-0 8, Swanigan 1-6 0-2 2, Gabriel 4-8 0-0 8, James 2-10 5-5 9, Guy 3-9 0-0 9. Totals 46-91 19-27 124.

Melbourne 28 21 23 38—110 Sacramento 31 29 39 25—124

3-Point Goals_Melbourne 12-28 (Goulding 7-10, Brown 1-1, Smith-Milner 1-2, Trimble 1-3, Lual-Acuil Jr 1-3, McCarron 1-6, Stith 0-1, Long 0-1, Ili 0-1), Sacramento 13-34 (Ferrell 5-6, Guy 3-7, Hield 3-7, Bjelica 2-4, Swanigan 0-1, Bagley III 0-2, James 0-2, Barnes 0-2, Gabriel 0-3). Fouled Out_Gabriel. Rebounds_Melbourne 44 (Long 15), Sacramento 46 (Bagley III 14). Assists_Melbourne 22 (Trimble 6), Sacramento 27 (Ferrell, Hield 6). Total Fouls_Melbourne 28, Sacramento 28. Technicals_Melbourne coach United (Defensive three second). A_10,534 (17,608).

