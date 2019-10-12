Update on the latest in sports:

MLB PLAYOFFS-NLCS

Scherzer, Wainwright Game 2 starters

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Washington ace Max Scherzer starts Game 2 of the NL Championship Series in his hometown of St. Louis this afternoon.

Scherzer also played college ball at the University of Missouri, but he had no interest in reliving old times. “Yeah, grew up here, but at this point in time really doesn’t mean anything because I got a bigger task at hand and that’s to go out here and win it for the Nats,” he said Friday. “So that’s where my mind’s at.”

Scherzer was terrific in the Division Series against the Dodgers, striking out 10 while pitching eight innings of one-run ball. Adam Wainwright pitches for the Cardinals in his first game since he threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings in Game 3 of the NLDS against Atlanta.

_ The Nationals expect to get reliever Daniel Hudson back on the roster for Game 2. He was put on the postseason paternity list before the NLCS opener — Hudson and his wife welcomed a baby girl Friday. Washington manager Dave Martinez says everyone is healthy and “family is always first.” Hudson has two saves and a win during the playoffs. Sean Doolittle closed out a 2-0 Game 1 victory Friday night.

_ It should be a bit warmer at Busch Stadium for Game 2 after overnight freeze warnings and frost advisories were posted in the St. Louis area. Many of the Nationals and Cardinals warmed up in hooded sweatshirts before the opener Friday night — temperatures were expected to drop into the low 40s by the last out. The forecast called for highs near 60 at the start of the second game.

MLB PLAYOFFS-ALCS

Greinke-Tanaka in ALCS opener

HOUSTON (AP) _ Zack Greinke is set to throw the first pitch in the hugely hyped AL Championship Series — Yankees-Astros, starting at Minute Maid Park.

“It’s the matchup that everybody wants to watch,” Houston shortstop Carlos Correa says, calling it “must-see TV. “

Jose Altuve, George Springer and a dominant rotation helped Houston lead the majors with a franchise-record 107 wins. Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge and a strong bullpen sent New York toward 103 victories.

Greinke pitches the opener, to be followed by Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole as the Astros lined up their aces on regular rest. Masahiro Tanaka starts Game 1 for the Yankees, with James Paxton and Luis Severino up next.

MLB NEWS

David Freese, former World Series MVP, retires at 36

LOS ANGELES (AP) — David Freese is retiring after a 11-year career that included a World Series title with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011 when he was MVP.

The 36-year-old infielder made the announcement Saturday on Twitter.

He made his final appearance Wednesday in a deciding Game 5 of an NL Division Series, striking out as a pinch-hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers. They lost 7-3 to the Washington Nationals. Freese had started Game 1 at first base.

Freese batted .315 in 79 games for the Dodgers this season, with 11 home runs and 29 RBIs. He played his final two years with the Dodgers after stints with the Los Angeles Angels and Pittsburgh.

He made his major league debut with the Cardinals in 2009 and became a postseason star two years later. Freese batted .545 with 12 hits in the NL Championship Series in 2011. He also set a MLB postseason record with 21 RBIs and earned MVP honors in the NLCS and World Series.

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

UNDATED (AP) _ No. 5 LSU hosts No. 7 Florida in the headline matchup up of today’s college football schedule.

LSU has the nation’s highest-scoring offense, while Florida offers one of college football’s most fearsome defenses.

Florida won one matchup of unbeaten teams last week with a 24-13 victory over Auburn that dropped the Tigers from seventh to 12th in the Top 25. Now the Gators get another undefeated team, this time on the road against No. 5 LSU under the lights in Baton Rouge.

Other matchups of Top 25 teams have No. 6 Oklahoma facing No. 11 Texas, Alabama visiting No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 17 Iowa hosting No. 10 Penn State. And that doesn’t even include No. 9 Notre Dame’s rivalry renewal with unranked Southern California.

That OU-Texas got tense before the game even began. Both teams were issued an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty 30 minutes before the annual Red River rivalry. Any player getting flagged for unsportsmanlike during the game will be ejected. Both teams gathered near midfield, and officials were already trying to keep them separated when the groups got close. Several players were face-to-face when the flag flew.

Here’s the full Top 25 schedule for today:

No. 1 Alabama at No. 24 Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

No. 2 Clemson vs. Florida State, 3:30 p.m.

No. 3 Georgia vs. South Carolina, noon

No. 5 LSU vs. No. 7 Florida, 8 p.m.

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Texas at Dallas, noon

No. 8 Wisconsin vs. Michigan State, 3:30 p.m.

No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Southern California, 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 Penn State at No. 17 Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 Boise State vs. Hawaii, 10:15 p.m.

No. 15 Utah at Oregon State, 8 p.m.

No. 16 Michigan at Illinois, noon

No. 18 Arizona State vs. Washington State, 3:30 p.m.

No. 19 Wake Forest vs. Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

No. 22 Baylor vs. Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

No. 23 Memphis at Temple, noon

No. 25 Cincinnati at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

NHL-SCHEDULE

14 games on NHL ice

UNDATED (AP) _ It’s far too early in the NHL season to make pronouncements about which teams are genuine Stanley Cup contenders, but there are some genuine surprises in these early days. Most prominent among them are the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers have started the season with four straight wins and can match Carolina’s 5-0-0 start with a win this afternoon against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Offseason acquisition James Neal is leading the league with seven goals. New coach Dave Tippett says he’s “really happy with the start” but has it all in perspective, noting “You’ve got to go more than four games.”

Other matinees have Tampa Bay at Ottawa, and Nashville in Los Angeles to play the Kings.

Tonight, Boston hosts New Jersey, the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues visit Montreal, Toronto is at Detroit, Florida visits the N.Y. Islanders, Columbus is at Carolina, and Winnipeg at Chicago. The Washington Capitals are in Dallas to play the Stars, Pittsburgh is in Minnesota, and the Colorado Avalanche host the Arizona Coyotes. The late starts are in Vancouver and Las Vegas, where the Canucks host the Flyers and the Golden Knights get a visit from the Calgary Flames.

NBA NEWS

Davis hurt, Nets finish sweep of Lakers in China, 91-77

UNDATED (AP) _ Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers did not get out of China unscathed.

Davis will have tests Sunday to determine the full severity of a right thumb injury, which the Lakers have initially diagnosed as a sprain. He was hurt in the first quarter of the Lakers’ 91-77 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at Shenzhen in the finale of the NBA China Games series.

Caris LeVert scored 22 points on 8 for 11 shooting for Brooklyn, which swept the two matchups between the clubs in China.

GYMNASTICS WORLDS

Simone Biles wins vault to tie worlds medal record

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) _ Simone Biles has won the women’s vault competition at the gymnastics world championships to tie the record for most world medals by any gymnast.

Biles successfully defended her title on Saturday by sticking the landing on her two vaults for a score of 15.399.

The win takes Biles to 23 career world championship medals. That equals the mark set by Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo for any gymnast, male or female.

Biles couldn’t add another medal in the uneven bars later Saturday, but has the chance to take the record outright in Sunday’s balance beam and floor events.

^KIPCHOGE-2-HOUR-MARATHON-ATTEMPT

Kipchoge is first to dip under 2 hours for marathon

VIENNA (AP) _ Eliud Kipchoge (EHL’-ee-uhd kihp-CHOH’-gee) sent shockwaves through the world of sport by becoming the first athlete to break the two-hour barrier for a marathon, although it will not count as a record.

The Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocked 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40.2 seconds at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna on Saturday, an event set up for the attempt.

Kipchoge was supported by 36 pacemakers who accompanied him in alternating groups, one of the reasons the IAAF will not ratify the time as a world record. The pacemakers left him for the final 500 meters, and Kipchoge punched his chest twice in celebration when he finished.

The Prater park in the Austrian capital offered long straights, protected from the wind by high trees, for most of the 9.6-kilometer course, which Kipchoge completed more than 4 times.

