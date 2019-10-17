Update on the latest sports

MLB-ALCS

ALCS update

NEW YORK (AP) _ The Houston Astros are threatening to go up three games to one against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

The Yankees scored in the 1st inning of Game 4 on a walked run but the Astros bounced back with a 3-run homer by George Springer off Masahiro Tanaka (mah-sah-HEE’-roh tah-NAH’-kah) in the 3rd.

Houston starter Zack Greinke (GREHN’-kee) lasted until the 5th. That’s when New York managed to load the bases with one out. But Astros reliever Ryan Pressley struck out Gleyber Torres and Edwin Encarcion to retire the side.

MLB-INDIANS-PÉREZ SURGERY

Indians C Pérez has ankle surgery, expected ready for camp

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians catcher Roberto Pérez had arthroscopic surgery to remove bone spurs in his right ankle.

The team said Pérez underwent the procedure Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The 30-year-old Pérez is expected to be fully recovered by spring training in February.

Pérez had a career-best season for the Indians, who made him their full-time starter after trading All-Star Yan Gomes to the Washington Nationals in November. Pérez batted .239 with 24 homers and 63 RBIs in 119 games. He entered the season with just 21 homers.

He also played at a Gold Glove level behind the plate, not allowing a passed ball. Perez threw out a league-high 41 percent of would-be base stealers while handling one of baseball’s best pitching staffs.

Only Bill Dicky (1931), Al Todd (1937) and Johnny Bench (1975) caught more games than Pérez without committing a passed ball.

NFL-CHIEFS-BRONCOS

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes injures right knee against Broncos

DENVER (AP) — Struggling to straighten his right knee, Patrick Mahomes tossed his helmet to the side and covered his face with both hands.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was hurt on a sneak Thursday night against the Denver Broncos. Mahomes stayed down on the field for quite some time after picking up a first down on fourth-and-short in the second quarter.

His teammates checked on him, with receiver Tyreek Hill putting his hands on his helmet in concern. Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. came over, too, and shook Mahomes’ hand.

A cart was summoned to take him away, but Mahomes put an arm around each trainer and made his way off the field. Mahomes, who entered the game with a sore ankle, then slowly made his way into the locker room.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wrote on his Twitter account: “Praying for you bro.”

Mahomes has thrown 15 touchdown passes and one interception this season. The reigning MVP was 10 of 11 for 76 yards and a 125.8 rating before his injury.

Matt Moore replaced Mahomes.

NFL-JETS-MOSLEY RETURNS

Jets’ C.J. Mosley declares: ‘I’m playing Monday night’

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley says he will play Monday night against the New England Patriots barring any setbacks at practice this week.

Mosley has been sidelined since injuring his groin during the third quarter of the Jets’ season-opening loss to Buffalo. He participated in individual drills Thursday for the first time in his recovery process.

Mosley declared after practice that he will be on the field against the Patriots unless he gets hurt before the game. The team had not previously announced that Mosley will return Monday night.

Mosley’s return would be a huge boost to the Jets’ defense. He made an immediate impact for New York in the opener with an interception returned for a touchdown and a fumble recovery against the Bills before being injured.

NHL-SCHEDULE-LIGHTNING-BRUINS

Stamkos scores in shootout, Lightning beat Bruins 4-3

UNDATED (AP) _ Steven Stamkos scored the lone goal in the shootout and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Boston Bruins 4-3. Brayden Point, Mathieu Joseph and Kevin Shattenkirk scored in regulation for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 33 saves.

In other NHL action:

_ Kyle Palmieri and Myles Wood scored in the second period, and the New Jersey Devils held off the New York Rangers 5-2 Thursday night to earn their first win of the season. Blake Coleman, Nikita Gusev and P.K. Subban also scored and Matt Tennyson had two assists for the Devils, who came in 0-4-2. Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 29 saves. Tony DeAngelo and Jesper Fast had goals for the Rangers.

NBA-NEWS

Wizards, Beal agree on 2-year, $72 million extension

UNDATED (AP) _ Bradley Beal has agreed on a two-year extension worth nearly $72 million with Washington, a major victory for the Wizards and a move that will keep the All-Star guard out of free agency for at least the next three summers.

The agreement was confirmed Thursday by Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein. ESPN first reported the details of the extension.

Beal still had two years left on his existing contract. The extension kicks in for the 2021-22 season, has a player option for the following year and means that Beal won’t be part of what has been shaping up to be an NBA free-agent extravaganza in the summer of 2021.

The Wizards were willing to give Beal a three-year extension that would have been worth about $111 million over three years. Beal went the two-year route and that protects his future options — he could opt out of the deal in the summer of 2022, coinciding with his 10th year in the league. The 10-year milestone is significant: By having that many years of service, Beal would be eligible to sign a new deal worth in excess of $250 million over the next five seasons.

In other NBA news:

_ Zion Williamson won’t play in New York in the New Orleans Pelicans’ final preseason game because of a sore right knee. The Pelicans said Thursday that the No. 1 pick didn’t travel with the team to New York, remaining in New Orleans to undergo further testing and evaluation.

_ Two-time All-Star forward Luol Deng (LOO’-ul dehng) has signed with the Chicago Bulls and retired as a member of the team that drafted him. The No. 7 overall pick in 2004, Deng averaged 14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds over 15 seasons with Chicago, Cleveland, Miami, the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota. He was part of seven playoff teams _ six with Chicago, one with Miami _ and averaged 15.9 points and 6.7 rebounds in 62 postseason games.

— The Toronto Raptors have signed former Cornell star Matt Morgan after waiving forward Sagaba Konate. Morgan was a member of the Raptors’ team at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. He averaged 4.3 points in 13.8 minutes in four appearances. Morgan played guard the past four seasons at Cornell University, graduating as the Ivy League school’s career-leader scorer. He averaged 20.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists at Cornell.

— An emotional Michael Jordan unveiled the first of two medical clinics he and his family funded in Charlotte, North Carolina that will provide care to underprivileged members of the community. The six-time NBA champion and Hornets owner was on hand Thursday for the grand opening of the $7 million Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic. The clinic, located in a lower-income section of the city, will provide vital access to primary and preventive care to individuals in the community, including those who are uninsured or underinsured.

NHL-NEWS

Knights forward Valentin Zykov suspended for 20 games

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights forward Valentin Zykov was suspended Thursday for 20 games without pay for a violation of the NHL’s performance-enhancing substances program, the league said.

The suspension is accompanied by a referral to the league’s program for Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health for evaluation and possible treatment. The league said it would have no further comment.

The Knights said the franchise respects the league’s decision.

In a statement, Zykov said he would work during the suspension to ensure he would be ready to contribute when he returns.

The 24-year-old is the second Knights player to be suspended due to a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance. Defenseman Nate Schmidt was suspended 20 games prior to the start of last season.

In other NHL news:

— Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares (tuh-VAHR’-uhs) will be out at least two weeks with a broken finger. The Leafs center suffered the injury late in Wednesday night’s loss against the Washington Capitals. Tavares, 29, has three goals and four assists in eight games this season.

COLLEGE CORRUPTION

Atlanta businessman spared prison in college hoops scandal

NEW YORK (AP) — An Atlanta businessman who pleaded guilty in a college basketball scandal that paid bribes to steer top athletes to certain schools and money managers has been spared prison time.

Rashan Michel wiped his eyes Thursday when U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in New York announced that prison would be excessive punishment, even for what she described as a serious crime.

Michel is a former NBA referee who founded and operated a clothing store that catered to professional athletes.

Prosecutors say he told a law enforcement informant he knew college basketball coaches who would be willing to accept bribes to influence athletes.

Michel apologized for his role in the scandal that led four assistant coaches at top-tier basketball programs to plead guilty and admit accepting bribes.

LPGA-SHANGHAI

Yang, Hataoka share early lead in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (AP) — Amy Yang and Nasa Hataoka shared the lead on 5-under 67 after the first round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai on Thursday.

Both players had six birdies and a bogey for a one-stroke lead.

Americans Jessica Korda and Angel Yin are tied for third, while defending champion Danielle Kang is among seven players tied for fifth on 3-under 69.

WNBA-LIBERTY-BARCLAYS

APNewsBreak: Liberty to play at Barclays starting in 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — The The New York Liberty will have a new home next year, playing their games at Barclays Center.

Liberty team executives told The Associated Press on Thursday that the franchise will play all its home contests at the Brooklyn arena that houses the Nets. The building was recently purchased by Liberty owner Joe Tsai, who also owns the Nets.

Playing in Barclays Center is a huge upgrade for the Liberty, who played the past two seasons at the Westchester County Center, where the capacity was set for just over 2,000 fans. The Liberty rarely sold out games in Westchester. The move to Westchester came as former owner James Dolan was looking to sell the team and save money. Playing at Madison Square Garden — the Liberty’s home for most of the time since the franchise was formed in 1997 — cost about 20 times more than playing in Westchester.

Barclays will open up the lower bowl for most games, creating a capacity of over 8,000 with the option to expand if needed.

The team will also have a new coach after the Liberty decided not to renew the contract of Katie Smith on Wednesday.

