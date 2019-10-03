Update on the latest sports

MLB PLAYOFFS-NLDS

Cardinals knock off Braves

UNDATED (AP) _ The St. Louis Cardinals have opened their National League Division Series with a comeback victory in Atlanta.

The Cards scored twice in the eighth inning before erupting for four runs in the ninth off Mark Melancon (meh-LAN’-suhn) to earn a 7-6 win over the Braves. Marcell Ozuna (oh-ZOO’-nah) delivered a tiebreaking, two-run double and scored on Kolten Wong’s two-run single that put the Cardinals ahead, 7-3.

The Braves tried to rally in the bottom of the ninth. Ronald Acuna (ah-KOON’-yah) Jr. belted a two-run homer off Carlos Martinez with nobody out before the Cardinals closer served up a solo shot by Freddie Freeman. Martinez managed to hang onto the lead by retiring Josh Donaldson on a grounder and fanning Nick Markakis (mahr-KAY’-kihs) to end it.

The Braves held a 3-1 lead in the eighth until Paul Goldschmidt hit a solo homer and Matt Carpenter delivered an RBI single. Wong tried to score the go-ahead run on Carpenter’s base hit but was nailed at the plate by left fielder Adam Duvall.

Atlanta went ahead by two in the sixth when shortstop Paul DeJong (deh-YUHNG’) committed a run-scoring throwing error on Dansby Swanson’s RBI single.

Braves starter Dallas Keuchel (KY’-kul) was lifted after 4 2/3 innings, charged with one run on five hits and three walks. Myles Mikolas (MY’-koh-las) lasted five innings for the Redbirds, limiting Atlanta to one run and three hits.

The Dodgers are hosting the Nationals in the day’s other NL Division Series. Right-hander Walker Buehler (BYOO’-lur) started for the Dodgers against left-hander Patrick Corbin. Los Angeles took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Los Angeles took the season series 4-3, splitting a four-game set at home and winning two of three in the Nation’s Capital.

The Dodgers have included three rookies on their roster. First baseman Matt Beaty, second baseman Gavin Lux and catcher Will Smith each made impacts during the regular season as the Dodgers won a franchise-record 106 games.

Los Angeles has won the last seven NL West titles and advanced to the World Series the last two years, falling to the Astros and Red Sox. The Nationals have never gotten past the division series and are 8-12 in postseason competition, including Tuesday’s wild-card win over the Brewers.

ALDS-YANKEES/TWINS

Yankees and Twins announce starting pitchers

NEW YORK (AP) _ New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has named his first three starters for the American League Division Series against Minnesota, but Twins skipper Rocco Baldelli hasn’t announced who will follow Game 1 starter Jose Berrios (beh-REE’-ohs) in his rotation.

James Paxton will start the opener for the Bombers tomorrow, followed by Masahiro Tanaka (mah-sah-HEE’-roh tah-NAH’-kah) in Game 2 and Luis Severino for the third game in Minneapolis. Right-hander Jake Odorizzi is the most likely candidate to start Game 2 for Minnesota.

Pitcher CC Sabathia (sah-BATH’-ee-ah) appears to have no problem with being left off the New York Yankees’ AL Division Series roster by manager Aaron Boone. Sabathia is bothered by a sore left shoulder and says he didn’t want to be selfish, pitch while injured and put the team in a bad spot.

The six-time All-Star left-hander just completed his 19th and final major league regular season and had been on the injured list four times this year because of his chronically painful right knee.

MLB-NEWS

Mets fire skipper Callaway

UNDATED (AP) _ Mickey Callaway has been fired by the New York Mets after missing the playoffs in his two seasons as manager.

The move comes four days after New York wrapped up an 86-76 season that marked a nine-win improvement over his 2018 debut. New York went 46-26 following the All-Star break and made an unlikely charge into the National League wild-card race, only to be eliminated during the final week.

Former New York Yankees skipper Joe Girardi and Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada have been mentioned as possible replacements for Callaway, who was 163-161 in his two seasons at the helm.

The Mets are the seventh team seeking a new manager this offseason.

In other MLB news:

_ The Pirates have fired pitching coach Ray Searage and bench coach Tom Prince. Thursday’s moves came four days after the team fired manager Clint Hurdle. Prince served as the interim manager in place of Hurdle for Sunday’s season finale against Cincinnati. The Pirates slumped to a 69-93 finish in 2019 due in part to injuries that ravaged the starting rotation. The Pirates posted a team ERA of 5.18, second-worst in the National League behind Colorado.

NFL-NEWS

Browns’ Landry still in concussion protocol

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry remains in concussion protocol following a strong game in a win over Baltimore.

Landry caught eight passes for a career-high 167 yards in Sunday’s 40-25 victory. He suffered a concussion late in the third quarter and did not return.

Coach Freddie Kitchens said it’s not yet known if Landry will be available Monday night at San Francisco. Landry has also been returning punts this season.

While Landry recovers, wide receiver Antonio Callaway returned to practice after serving a four-game NFL suspension.

In other NFL news:

_ Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has missed his sixth consecutive practice because of an apparent back injury that caused him to sit out last week’s victory at Denver. It was the first game Ramsey has missed in his four-year NFL career. Ramsey requested a trade Sept. 15 following a heated argument with coach Doug Marrone on the sideline.

_ Redskins coach Jay Gruden still is not ready to say who will start at quarterback against the Patriots. Gruden said after Thursday’s practice that he is “getting closer” to deciding on a QB from among Colt McCoy, Case Keenum and first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins but wants to wait at least another day.

_ Sam Darnold is eager to play in a game again, but the Jets quarterback is focused on his health and safety before returning to the field. Darnold has not played since Week 1 due to mononucleosis and has been dealing with an enlarged spleen, a common symptom of the illness. He will undergo an ultrasound on the spleen Friday and have blood tests before the team determines if he’s ready to face the Eagles on Sunday.

_ The 49ers have placed rookie receiver Jalen Hurd and cornerback Jason Verrett on injured reserve and brought back receiver Jordan Matthews and cornerback Dontae Johnson. Hurd has been dealing with a back injury since training camp and Verrett is sidelined by a knee injury.

NHL-NEWS

DeBrincat gets extension

UNDATED (AP) _ Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat (deh-BRIHN’-kat) has agreed to a three-year, $19.2 million contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

The 21-year-old DeBrincat tied for sixth in the NHL and was second on the team to Patrick Kane last season with 41 goals. He also finished with 76 points while becoming the second-youngest Blackhawks player to score 40 goals.

In other NHL news:

_ The Flames announced a multiyear contract extension for general manager Brad Treliving (treh-LIV’-ing) hours before their season opener against Colorado. The Flames have posted a 212-163-35 in Treliving’s first five seasons as GM, making the playoffs three times and advancing to the second round in 2015.

_ The Oilers have placed defenseman Adam Larsson on long-term injured reserve because of a broken foot suffered early in Wednesday’s win over the Canucks. The Oilers says surgery is not required and there is no timetable for his return.

MOB BUST-BASKETBALL PLOT

Feds: Mob bullies spoke of plot to fix college hoops game

NEW YORK (AP) _ Authorities have brought racketeering indictments against purported members of a New York City organized crime family, saying the tactics of the accused are reminiscent of playground bullies.

Federal prosecutors say 11 Colombo members or associates are among 20 people charged with extortion, loansharking and other offenses, including an unrealized plot to bribe college basketball players to throw games.

In the alleged basketball plot, one defendant was allegedly heard on a wiretap saying he wanted to pay thousands of dollars to players on an unnamed team to let the other team cover the points spread.

The indictment did not mention a team by name, and there’s no evidence the plot was carried out.

