Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

US heptathlete gay pride shoe flaps in Qatar

October 2, 2019 6:41 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — American heptathlete Erica Bougard says she wasn’t trying to make an international political statement against Qatar’s anti-LGBTQ policies. She was just wearing her favorite high jump shoes.

She has worn the shoes, with a rainbow flap across one foot to symbolize gay pride, all season. She didn’t consider how that would be taken in Qatar, a conservative Muslim nation, where homosexual acts are illegal.

By slipping on the high-jump shoes Wednesday night, she stepped into a touchy subject that organizers for the track world championships and the 2022 World Cup here have tried to avoid.

IAAF president Sebastian Coe ducked the issue when asked about anti-LGBTQ laws on the eve of the championships. Dahlan Al Hammad, the head of the local organizing committee, said Qatar would comply with international laws.

Advertisement

Bougard said she didn’t know all the background.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

“But I’m not afraid of the consequences,” Bougard said. “I feel like I’m well protected.”

If anything does happen, “I’ll be on the first flight out.”

British race walker Tom Bosworth, who came out publicly in 2015 and proposed to his boyfriend at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, has been critical of the anti-LGBTQ laws in Qatar. He put out a statement last week saying he would respect the laws of the host country and make no political statements while he was there to compete. He races Friday.

Bougard started dating her girlfriend about a year ago and wants to be an advocate for people struggling with sexual identity.

“I feel like we have a voice, us as athletes, because more people look at us to perform,” said the 26-year-old who competed at Mississippi State. “It’s important because I feel like people hate people for loving who they love. Some people don’t believe in it, which is totally fine. I wanted to show my side and put the symbol on my shoe.”

Bougard wasn’t concerned about any sort of fallout after completing the first four of seven heptathlon events in a competition spread out over two days. In fourth place going into Day 2 on Thursday, she’s in striking distance of a medal as she trails teammate Kendell Williams by two points. The long jump, javelin and 800-meter run remain.

        Check out our 2-part special investigation about the lasting impacts of the potential OPM-GSA merger on OPM's employees and mission.

“Hopefully I do get a lot of praise (on social media),” Bougard said. “I hope I don’t get bashed a lot.”

She’s glad people took notice.

“I honestly didn’t think about it because it was already on my shoe,” she said. “I put the flag on my shoe and people noticed it, I guess.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|3 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
10|3 2019 Privacy Program Symposium
10|3 GSA 5G Government Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members participate in Tiger Strike 2019

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln makes Thanksgiving a federal holiday