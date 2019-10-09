US star Pulisic confident in form despite Chelsea benching

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Christian Pulisic says he won’t let his benching with Chelsea affect his play for the U.S. national team as it prepares for a match against Cuba.

Pulisic said Wednesday he feels “very confident” in his game and said his form is the best it’s ever been, despite scant playing time of late.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been mostly a spectator in his first season in the Premier League, playing in just one league match since August — a 10-minute stint on Sunday during which he contributed an assist.

Pulisic has previously voiced frustration with his playing time under Chelsea manager Frank Lampard but declined to elaborate on those feelings Wednesday, saying he’s focused on the national team.

Advertisement

The United States will play Cuba on Friday in Washington and then visit Canada in Toronto on Tuesday, its opening two matches of the CONCACAF Nations League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.