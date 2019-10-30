Listen Live Sports

US ties Japan 0-0 at Under-17 World Cup, needs win vs Dutch

October 30, 2019 10:12 pm
 
Chituru Odunze had four saves as the Americans tied Japan 0-0 on Wednesday at the Under-17 World Cup in Cariacica, Brazil.

The United States had opened the tournament with a 4-1 loss to Senegal and likely would advance from Group D with a win over the Netherlands on Saturday at Goiania.

Senegal leads the group with six points following a 3-1 win over the Netherlands on Wednesday. Japan, which opened with a 3-0 victory over the Dutch, is second with four points followed by the U.S. with one.

Odunze, who is 6-foot-8, was on the bench for the opener as Damian Las played.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

