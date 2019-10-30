Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
USA Cycling announces calendar for lead-up to Tokyo Olympics

October 30, 2019 12:51 pm
 
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The last chance for American riders to impress USA Cycling ahead of next year’s Tokyo Olympics will begin with the U.S. road and time trial nationals in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The sport’s national governing body announced Wednesday its 2020 calendar, highlighted by its championships on the road, track and in mountain biking.

The road event will take place June 18-21 and include the criterium championships. Mountain bike nationals will follow July 7-12 in Winter Park, Colorado, while track cycling nationals will take place July 20-26 at the Olympic Velodrome in Carson, California.

BMX nationals will be announced later. The 2020 Summer Games will be the first in which the freestyle discipline will join BMX racing on the Olympic program.

