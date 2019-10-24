USA Today Top 25 Poll

Listen Live Sports

October 24, 2019
 
The top 25 teams in the preseason USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2018-19 records, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and final 2018-19 ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Michigan State (30) 32-7 792 3
2. Kentucky 30-7 734 7
3. Kansas (1) 26-10 687 16
4. Duke (1) 32-6 683 4
5. Louisville 20-14 670 NR
6. Florida 20-16 619 NR
7. Gonzaga 33-4 544 6
8. Maryland 23-11 536 22
9. Virginia 35-3 532 1
10. Villanova 26-10 531 20
11. North Carolina 29-7 503 9
12. Texas Tech 31-7 417 2
13. Seton Hall 20-14 403 NR
14. Oregon 25-13 344 21
15. Memphis 22-14 331 NR
16. Ohio State 20-15 280 NR
17. Arizona 17-15 229 NR
18. Baylor 20-14 228 NR
19. Utah State 28-7 218 NR
20. Saint Mary’s 22-12 163 NR
21. Xavier 19-16 149 NR
22. Purdue 26-10 123 8
23. Auburn 30-10 105 5
24. LSU 28-7 86 15
25. Tennessee 31-6 78 10

Others Receiving Votes: Virginia Commonwealth 76; Marquette 62; Washington 59; Florida State 47; Colorado 28; Michigan 30-7) 28; Houston 17; Creighton 13; Davidson 11; Southern California 9; Providence 8; Mississippi State 7; Georgetown 6; Syracuse 6; Texas 6; UCLA 6; Wisconsin 6; Dayton 5; Liberty 5; Harvard 4; Oklahoma 3; Illinois 2; North Carolina State 1.

