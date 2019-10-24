USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the preseason USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2018-19 records, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and final 2018-19 ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Michigan State (30)
|32-7
|792
|3
|2. Kentucky
|30-7
|734
|7
|3. Kansas (1)
|26-10
|687
|16
|4. Duke (1)
|32-6
|683
|4
|5. Louisville
|20-14
|670
|NR
|6. Florida
|20-16
|619
|NR
|7. Gonzaga
|33-4
|544
|6
|8. Maryland
|23-11
|536
|22
|9. Virginia
|35-3
|532
|1
|10. Villanova
|26-10
|531
|20
|11. North Carolina
|29-7
|503
|9
|12. Texas Tech
|31-7
|417
|2
|13. Seton Hall
|20-14
|403
|NR
|14. Oregon
|25-13
|344
|21
|15. Memphis
|22-14
|331
|NR
|16. Ohio State
|20-15
|280
|NR
|17. Arizona
|17-15
|229
|NR
|18. Baylor
|20-14
|228
|NR
|19. Utah State
|28-7
|218
|NR
|20. Saint Mary’s
|22-12
|163
|NR
|21. Xavier
|19-16
|149
|NR
|22. Purdue
|26-10
|123
|8
|23. Auburn
|30-10
|105
|5
|24. LSU
|28-7
|86
|15
|25. Tennessee
|31-6
|78
|10
Others Receiving Votes: Virginia Commonwealth 76; Marquette 62; Washington 59; Florida State 47; Colorado 28; Michigan 30-7) 28; Houston 17; Creighton 13; Davidson 11; Southern California 9; Providence 8; Mississippi State 7; Georgetown 6; Syracuse 6; Texas 6; UCLA 6; Wisconsin 6; Dayton 5; Liberty 5; Harvard 4; Oklahoma 3; Illinois 2; North Carolina State 1.
