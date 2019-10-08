Listen Live Sports

USC frosh QB Kedon Slovis returns to start at Notre Dame

October 8, 2019 10:33 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis will return from injury to start for Southern California at No. 9 Notre Dame on Saturday night.

USC coach Clay Helton made the announcement Tuesday night after practice.

Slovis missed most of the Trojans’ last two games after incurring an apparent concussion on the opening series of USC’s win over then-No. 10 Utah on Sept. 20. He sat out of a loss at Washington on Sept. 28 for the Trojans (3-2), who had last week off.

The 18-year-old Slovis took over for injured starter J.T. Daniels at halftime of the Trojans’ season opener. He led USC past Stanford one week later with a record-setting performance for a freshman quarterback.

Matt Fink replaced Slovis for the past two games.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

