USL Championship Glance

|Times EDT
|Play-In Round
|Eastern Conference
|Wednesday, Oct. 23
Birmingham at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
|Western Conference
|Wednesday, Oct. 23
LA Galaxy II at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
|Conference Quarterfinals
|Eastern Conference
|Saturday, October 26
Tampa Bay at Louisville, 7 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Indy, 7:30 p.m.
Play-in High Seed at Reno, 8:30
Play-In Low Seed at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Orange County at Real Monarchs, 3 p.m
Play-in Low Seed at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Play-in High Seed at Nashville, 8 p.m.
El Paso at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.
