USL Championship Glance

|Times EDT
|Play-In Round
|Wednesday, Oct. 23
|Eastern Conference
Birmingham 3, North Carolina 2
Charleston 1, Ottawa 1, Charleston advanced 5-4 on penalty kicks
Austin 2, LA Galaxy II 0
Sacramento 2, New Mexico 1
|Conference Quarterfinals
|Saturday, October 26
|Eastern Conference
Tampa Bay at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Indy, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Orange County at Real Monarchs, 3 p.m
Sacramento at Reno, 8:30
Austin at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
El Paso at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.