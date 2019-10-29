Listen Live Sports

USL Champiosnhip Playoff Glance

October 29, 2019 5:00 pm
 
Times EDT
Play-In Round
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Eastern Conference

Birmingham 3, North Carolina 2

Charleston 1, Ottawa 1, Charleston advanced 5-4 on penalty kicks

Western Conference

Austin 2, LA Galaxy II 0

Sacramento 2, New Mexico 1

Conference Quarterfinals
Saturday, October 26
Eastern Conference

Louisville 2, Tampa Bay 1

Pittsburgh 7, Birmingham 0

Indy 1, New York Red Bulls II 0

Nashville 3, Charleston 1

Western Conference

Sacramento 3, Reno 1

Real Monarchs 6, Orange County 2

Phoenix 0, Austin 0, Phoenix advanced 8-7 on penalty kicks

El Paso 3, Fresno 2

Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Saturday, Nov. 2

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Indy at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Western Conference
Friday, Nov. 1

Real Monarchs at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Sacramento at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Championship

Eastern Conference champs vs. Western Conference champs, TBD

