USL Champiosnhip Playoff Glance

All Times Eastern Play-In Round Wednesday, Oct. 23 Eastern Conference

Birmingham 3, North Carolina 2

Charleston 1, Ottawa 1, Charleston advanced 5-4 on penalty kicks

Western Conference

Austin 2, LA Galaxy II 0

Sacramento 2, New Mexico 1

Conference Quarterfinals Saturday, October 26 Eastern Conference

Louisville 2, Tampa Bay 1

Pittsburgh 7, Birmingham 0

Indy 1, New York Red Bulls II 0

Nashville 3, Charleston 1

Western Conference

Sacramento 3, Reno 1

Real Monarchs 6, Orange County 2

Phoenix 0, Austin 0, Phoenix advanced 8-7 on penalty kicks

El Paso 3, Fresno 2

Conference Semifinals Eastern Conference Saturday, Nov. 2

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Indy at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Western Conference Friday, Nov. 1

Real Monarchs at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Sacramento at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Championship

Eastern Conference champs vs. Western Conference champs, TBD

