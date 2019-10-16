Vasilevskiy leads Lightning to a 3-1 win over Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 33 saves to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on Tuesday night in the fifth game of a six-game road trip.

Braydon Coburn, Steven Stamkos and Tyler Johnson scored for the Lightning (3-2-1), who were coming off a 4-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Nikita Kucherov added two assists.

The 25-year-old Vasilevskiy improved to 8-1-2 in his career against Montreal.

Jeff Petry scored the lone goal for the Canadiens (2-2-2) while Carey Price stopped 19-of-22 shots in defeat.

The Canadiens came into the matchup with the league’s fourth-best offense, scoring four goals per game, but they could only get one past Vasilevskiy.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, WILD 2

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists and Toronto overcame a slow start and beat Minnesota.

Andreas Johnsson had a goal and an assist, and Auston Matthews and John Tavares also scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen made 27 saves.

Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly added four assists in the second period, tying a franchise record for assists in a period of a regular-season game set by Rick Vaive on March 12, 1984.

Luke Kunin and Gerald Mayhew scored for Minnesota. Devan Dubnyk stopped 30 shots for the Wild, who were coming off a 2-0 win at Ottawa on Monday.

COYOTES 4, JETS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Christian Dvorak scored a pair of goals and Arizona beat Winnipeg.

The Coyotes had lost 10 straight games in Winnipeg, since the Jets franchise moved from Atlanta in 2011.

Nick Schmaltz had a goal and two assists for Arizona and Conor Garland also scored. Oliver Ekman-Larsson finished with two assists. Darcy Kuemper made 38 saves for the Coyotes.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist and extended his point streak to five games with his team-leading fourth goal of the season for Winnipeg. Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg, and Josh Morrissey had a pair of assists. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots for the Jets.

FLAMES 3, FLYERS 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Michael Frolik scored in his 800th NHL game and Calgary beat Philadelphia.

Frolik scored the 154th goal of his 13-season career, fifth as a member of the Flames.

Andrew Mangiapane also scored, and Elias Lindholm added an empty-net goal for Calgary, which snapped a two-game losing skid.

David Rittich made 21 saves and improved to 3-2 on the season.

Defenseman Matt Niskanen scored for the Flyers. Brian Elliott made 35 saves in his first start of the season.

PREDATORS 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Pekka Rinne made 33 saves to remain unbeaten as Nashville topped Vegas.

Rinne is 4-0-0 this season and has been splendid in the net, stifling one of the NHL’s most potent offenses.

Kyle Turris, Colton Sissons, Calle Jarnkrok, Filip Forsberg and Nick Bonino scored for the Predators, who had nine players get points in the win. Seventeen of Nashville’s 20 skaters to appear in a game registered a point.

Mark Stone and Reilly Smith scored for the Golden Knights, who had won their previous two games after outscoring their opponents by a combined final of 11-4.

Marc-Andre Fleury, whose five goals allowed was a season-high, made 34 saves.

CANUCKS 5, RED WINGS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller had a pair of goals and Elias Pettersson and Alex Edler each had a goal and a two assists as Vancouver used a potent power play to beat Detroit.

Troy Stecher also had a goal and Brock Boeser finished with three assists for Vancouver.

The Red Wings’ lone goal came from Dylan Larkin. Jonathan Bernier stopped 27 of 32 shots for Detroit.

Thatcher Demko had 26 saves and picked up his first win of the season in his first start for Vancouver.

The Canucks have won three games in a row, matching last year’s best win streak.

HURRICANES 2, KINGS 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Petr Mrazek made 31 saves in his 19th career shutout, and Carolina extended its torrid start to the season with a win over Los Angeles.

Martin Necas scored in the second period and Teuvo Teräväinen added an empty-net goal as the Canes rebounded from their first defeat and extended the best start to a season in franchise history, improving to 6-1-0 in the opener of a four-game road trip.

Jack Campbell stopped 21 shots for the Kings, who were shut out after averaging four goals per game in their first five games this season.

