Victims of ex-Utah State football player suing university

October 8, 2019 10:59 am
 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two women raped by a former Utah State University football player are suing the university.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court claims the school fostered an environment where sexual assaults were tolerated.

Torrey Green was sentenced in March to 26 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting six women he dated between 2013 and 2015.

Green had signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 but was dropped after the allegations surfaced.

The women say the university failed to investigate multiple assault allegations, offer health and counseling services or warn other students about Green.

An attorney for them was not immediately available to comment.

A USU spokesman says the school has not yet been served with the lawsuit.

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com

