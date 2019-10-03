Vikings-Giants Preview Capsule

MINNESOTA (2-2) at N.Y. GIANTS (2-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Vikings by 5 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Minnesota 2-2; New York Giants 2-2

SERIES RECORD — Vikings lead 16-12

LAST MEETING — Vikings beat Giants 24-10, Oct. 3, 2016

LAST WEEK — Vikings lost to Bears 16-6; Giants beat Redskins 24-3

AP PRO32 RANKING — Vikings No. 14, Giants No. 23

VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (3), PASS (31).

VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (11), PASS (9).

GIANTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (8), PASS (7).

GIANTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (19), PASS (25).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES _ Vikings have lost five straight outdoor road games. Last win was at MetLife Stadium, 37-17 decision over Jets Oct. 21. … RB Dalvin Cook second in NFL with 410 yards rushing despite only 35 against Bears. Only player in league with rushing TD in first four games this season. … QB Kirk Cousins sacked six times last week, matching career most. Leads league with six fumbles (two lost). … WR Stefon Diggs had 107 yards receiving last week, 11th career 100-yard game. … TE Kyle Rudolph has TD catches in last two vs. Giants. … DE Danielle Hunter has three sacks in past four games. … LB Eric Kendricks had 12 tackles against Bears. … S Harrison Smith has 14 tackles and 35-yard interception return TD in last two against New York. … Giants trying for first three-game winning streak since 2016. … QB Daniel Jones 2-0 since replacing Eli Manning as starter. Ranks second among rookie QBs with 95.9 rating. … RB Wayne Gallman had career-high 118 yards from scrimmage and two TDs in replacing injured Saquon Barkley last week. … WR Sterling Shepard has 6-plus catches in each of first three games. … Evan Engram No. 2 among TEs with 331 yards receiving. … WR Golden Tate returns from four-game PED suspension. … CB Janoris Jenkins had two of Giants’ four picks against Washington. … S Jabrill Peppers had first interception return TD last week. … LB Markus Golden has team-high 3½ sacks. … LB David Mayo had career-high eight tackles Sunday. … Fantasy Tip: Vikings WR Adam Thielen had two-catch, 6-yard game vs. Bears, his second-lowest total since becoming full-time starter in 2016. He went without a reception once previously, on Dec. 18, 2016, vs. Colts. Thielen followed that game with career-high 202 yards on 12 catches for two TDs vs. Packers.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

