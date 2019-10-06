Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Vikings-Giants Stats

October 6, 2019 4:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota 3 15 7 3—28
New York 0 7 3 0—10
First Quarter

Min_FG Bailey 31, 8:46.

Second Quarter

Min_Thielen 15 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 14:55.

NYG_Slayton 35 pass from D.Jones (Rosas kick), 12:08.

Min_FG Bailey 48, 7:51.

Advertisement

Min_safety, 2:09.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Min_FG Bailey 32, :47.

Third Quarter

NYG_FG Rosas 32, 7:35.

Min_Thielen 9 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 4:52.

Fourth Quarter

Min_FG Bailey 45, 4:09.

A_75,041.

___

        Check out our 2-part special investigation about the lasting impacts of the potential OPM-GSA merger on OPM's employees and mission.

Min NYG
First downs 22 18
Total Net Yards 490 211
Rushes-yards 34-211 20-64
Passing 279 147
Punt Returns 1-15 1-17
Kickoff Returns 2-42 2-76
Interceptions Ret. 1-2 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-27-0 21-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-27 4-35
Punts 1-57.0 3-44.7
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 12-112 5-45
Time of Possession 32:40 27:20

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 21-132, Mattison 7-52, Abdullah 3-24, Cousins 3-3. New York, Hilliman 9-20, Penny 3-15, Gallman 2-14, D.Jones 3-12, Engram 2-5, Shepard 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 22-27-0-306. New York, D.Jones 21-38-1-182.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Thielen 7-130, Cook 6-86, O.Johnson 4-43, Diggs 3-44, Rudolph 1-4, Ham 1-(minus 1). New York, Engram 6-42, Shepard 5-49, Slayton 4-62, Tate 3-13, Penny 1-9, Hilliman 1-4, Ellison 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore