Vikings-Giants Stats

Minnesota 3 15 7 3—28 New York 0 7 3 0—10 First Quarter

Min_FG Bailey 31, 8:46.

Second Quarter

Min_Thielen 15 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 14:55.

NYG_Slayton 35 pass from D.Jones (Rosas kick), 12:08.

Min_FG Bailey 48, 7:51.

Min_safety, 2:09.

Min_FG Bailey 32, :47.

Third Quarter

NYG_FG Rosas 32, 7:35.

Min_Thielen 9 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 4:52.

Fourth Quarter

Min_FG Bailey 45, 4:09.

A_75,041.

___

Min NYG First downs 22 18 Total Net Yards 490 211 Rushes-yards 34-211 20-64 Passing 279 147 Punt Returns 1-15 1-17 Kickoff Returns 2-42 2-76 Interceptions Ret. 1-2 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 22-27-0 21-38-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-27 4-35 Punts 1-57.0 3-44.7 Fumbles-Lost 3-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 12-112 5-45 Time of Possession 32:40 27:20

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 21-132, Mattison 7-52, Abdullah 3-24, Cousins 3-3. New York, Hilliman 9-20, Penny 3-15, Gallman 2-14, D.Jones 3-12, Engram 2-5, Shepard 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 22-27-0-306. New York, D.Jones 21-38-1-182.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Thielen 7-130, Cook 6-86, O.Johnson 4-43, Diggs 3-44, Rudolph 1-4, Ham 1-(minus 1). New York, Engram 6-42, Shepard 5-49, Slayton 4-62, Tate 3-13, Penny 1-9, Hilliman 1-4, Ellison 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

