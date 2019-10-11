Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Virginia loses CB Bryce Hall to a lower left leg injury

October 11, 2019 9:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Virginia preseason All-American cornerback Bryce Hall suffered an injury to his lower left leg and was taken off the field on a cart during the second quarter of the 20th-ranked Cavaliers’ game at Miami on Friday night.

Hall was injured while on punt coverage. An air cast was placed around the leg.

All of Virginia’s players gathered around the cart just before Hall was taken off the field, and several Miami players jogged over to offer him well-wishes.

Hall was making his 39th consecutive start, which the Cavaliers said was the longest such streak in the nation among cornerbacks. He led all FBS players with 22 pass breakups last season, then elected to return for his senior year.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|10 Ignite '19 Federal
10|11 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched