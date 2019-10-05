Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

VMI snaps 12-game losing streak vs. The Citadel, wins 34-21

October 5, 2019 5:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLETSTON, S.C. (AP) — Reece Udinski threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Jakob Herres late in the game to help VMI snap a 12-game losing skid against The Citadel with a 34-21 victory on Saturday.

Brandon Rainey scored on a 3-yard touchdown run that pulled The Citadel (2-4, 0-2 Southern Conference) to 27-21 with 3:22 to play before Udinski connected with Herres three plays later for a score with 2:18 remaining.

Udinski threw three touchdown passes and was 25 of 35 for 335 yards. He also stretched his SoCon single season record to 252 consecutive passes without an interception. Herres had eight catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Alex Ramsey ran for 97 yards and a score.

Rainey was 19 of 34 for 233 yards passing and ran for three short-yardage touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Raleigh Webb caught 10 passes for 110 yards.

Advertisement

The Keydets last beat The Citadel on Nov. 16, 2002.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore