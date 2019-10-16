Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Vrabel: Titans switch to Tannehill at QB looking for spark

October 16, 2019 12:39 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Coach Mike Vrabel says the Tennessee Titans will start quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Sunday against the Chargers looking to spark an offense that has scored just a touchdown over the past 10 quarters.

Vrabel said Wednesday this is a move for this week for a team that has lost two straight and four of the past five.

This move benches Marcus Mariota, the No. 2 pick overall in 2015, and Vrabel says controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, general manager Jon Robinson and other coaches were part of the decision with the Titans (2-4) having scored only 98 points through six games.

Vrabel benched Mariota in the third quarter of a 16-0 loss in Denver, the first time he had been pulled from a game for poor play and not because of injury.

Advertisement

Now Tannehill will start after being acquired from Miami in March by trade, a move originally made to upgrade Mariota’s backup.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

This is the eighth NFL season for Tannehill, who has a career quarterback rating of 62.9, having thrown for 20,578 yards with 123 touchdowns and 76 interceptions. The eighth overall pick out of Texas A&M in 2012, Tannehill is being paid $1.75 million under a one-year deal.

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard trailblazer Mrs. Rosalen Becker celebrates 100th birthday

Today in History

1909: William Taft makes first presidential visit to Mexico