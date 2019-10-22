Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
Wade signs sports and entertainment deal with WarnerMedia

October 22, 2019 7:01 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade is getting into the media business.

Wade will be a regular analyst for TNT’s studio coverage of the NBA on Tuesday nights alongside former Miami Heat teammate Shaquille O’Neal and Candace Parker this season. His agreement with WarnerMedia also includes other projects covering sports, lifestyles and entertainment across the company’s various platforms.

The three-time NBA champion will also help Turner Sports and CBS Sports cover college basketball’s Final Four.

Wade says he looks forward “to connecting with my fans in this new role and bringing my own perspective to the game I love.”

Part of Wade’s agreement with WarnerMedia calls for his production company, 59th & Prairie Entertainment, to enter into a development deal for new undisclosed projects.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

