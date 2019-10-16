Listen Live Sports

Walker adds 58 penalty shots at Senior LPGA for new rule

October 16, 2019 12:58 pm
 
The rules have changed since the last time Lee Ann Walker competed in an LPGA-sanctioned event. She found out the hard way.

Walker shot rounds of 85 and 74 at the Senior LPGA Championship.

That was before she had to add 42 penalty shots to her opening round in French Lick, Indiana, and 16 more to the second round, giving her scores of 127 and 90.

Walker says she wasn’t aware that caddies no longer can stand behind players as they putt unless a player starts the stance over. She didn’t realize this until midway through her second round Tuesday, and then she had to add a two-shot penalty for every time she did it.

It goes in the books as a 127 in the first round — with a birdie on her last hole.

